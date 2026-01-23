LIVE TV
  • Virat Kohli & Anushka Sharna Spend ROMANTIC Moments in Dubai: Latest Ad Shoot Causes Dating Days Nostalgia Which Suprised Fans | Know More

Virat Kohli & Anushka Sharna Spend ROMANTIC Moments in Dubai: Latest Ad Shoot Causes Dating Days Nostalgia Which Suprised Fans | Know More

Cricketer Virat Kohli and actor Anushka Sharma recently starred in a new Dubai tourism advertisement that showcases their playful chemistry and love for exploration. The ad features the couple surprising each other with food, activities, and adventures across Dubai. Fans are calling it nostalgic, reminding them of the couple’s early dating days. Here are 5 key highlights from the ad campaign.

Published: January 23, 2026 13:18:43 IST
Follow us on
Google News
Stunning Dubai Backdrop
1/5
Virat Kohli & Anushka Sharna Spend ROMANTIC Moments in Dubai: Latest Ad Shoot Causes Dating Days Nostalgia Which Suprised Fans | Know More

Stunning Dubai Backdrop

The ad opens with Virat and Anushka admiring the city skyline. The visuals highlight Dubai’s iconic architecture and luxurious vibe and making the city appear glamorous and inviting to viewers.

Playful Challenges Between the Couple
2/5

Playful Challenges Between the Couple

Virat challenges Anushka to surprise him, sparking a series of lighthearted activities. Their friendly competition including beach volleyball and dance offs and showcases their affectionate and fun loving dynamic.

Nostalgic Food Moments
3/5

Nostalgic Food Moments

Anushka surprises Virat with his favorite chole bhature, evoking nostalgia and delight. The gesture reminds fans of Virat’s Delhi roots and adds a personal touch to the campaign.

Natural Chemistry and Fan Engagement
4/5

Natural Chemistry and Fan Engagement

Fans praised the couple’s authentic interactions, playful banter, and candid moments. Many commented that the ad feels like a mini-movie, reflecting the comfort and warmth of their relationship.

Disclaimer
5/5

Disclaimer

This content is for informational purposes only and does not promote any product or brand.

