  • Virat Kohli’s Jaw-Dropping Watch Collection: The Most Exclusive Models He Owns

Virat Kohli’s Jaw-Dropping Watch Collection: The Most Exclusive Models He Owns

Virat Kohli owns an exclusive collection of rare luxury watches, featuring Rolex, Patek Philippe, and Audemars Piguet models worth crores.

November 30, 2025 | 4:41 PM IST
Rolex Daytona “Rainbow” Everose Gold (116595RBOW)
1/6

Rolex Daytona “Rainbow” Everose Gold (116595RBOW)

To own a unique Everose Gold version of the Rolex Daytona that has an extravagant array of numerous rainbow sapphires on its bezel as well as a full diamond-set case, makes it one of the most expensive wrist watches in his collection, with a valuation of ₹4.6 crores.

Platinum Rolex Daytona (Ice-Blue Dial)
2/6

Platinum Rolex Daytona (Ice-Blue Dial)

The Ice Blue dial and Platinum case of this Iconic Rolex Daytona are highly sought after by collectors, who place estimates between ₹1 and ₹1.2 crores for these special edition chronometers.

Patek Philippe Grand Complications (Perpetual Calendar)
3/6

Patek Philippe Grand Complications (Perpetual Calendar)

Patek Philippe watches are known for their majestic craftsmanship, especially those that feature Grand Complications along with either the Green or Platinum versions of the Grand Complications, which have current market valuations that range from ₹2-2.6 crores.

Patek Philippe Nautilus Models (5712/1A, 5712R, 5980R)
4/6

Patek Philippe Nautilus Models (5712/1A, 5712R, 5980R)

Patek Philippe Nautilus models, including the Nautilus models 5712/1A,5712R, 5980R; and Nautilus models 5712/1A,5712R and 5980R are usually sold as iconic luxury Sports Watches by the best brands and range from approximately ₹1 to ₹1.5 crores.

Audemars Piguet Royal Oak / Perpetual Calendar / Double Balance Wheel
5/6

Audemars Piguet Royal Oak / Perpetual Calendar / Double Balance Wheel

A premium Royal Oak model may generally be obtained in one of three metal options (Steel, Gold, or Platinum) (specifically, the Royal Oak Open Works Perpetual Calendar) for an estimated value range of between ₹1 to ₹2 crores.

Disclaimer
6/6

Disclaimer

All watch prices are approximate, based on publicly available market estimates, and may vary depending on condition, demand, and current valuations.

Tags:

