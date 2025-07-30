Virat Kohli’s Romantic Past: 5 Actresses Who Made It To The Cricketer’s Heart Before Anushka Sharma

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma are a strong couple now. People love seeing them together. They got married in 2017 and are very happy. They support each other in every way.

But before Anushka, Virat was linked with many girls. He was young, famous, and many people liked him. Some actresses were even said to be close to him. Here are five names who were in the news with him before Anushka.