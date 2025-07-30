  • Home>
  • Photos»
  • Virat Kohli’s Romantic Past: 5 Actresses Who Made It To The Cricketer’s Heart Before Anushka Sharma

Virat Kohli’s Romantic Past: 5 Actresses Who Made It To The Cricketer’s Heart Before Anushka Sharma

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma are a strong couple now. People love seeing them together. They got married in 2017 and are very happy. They support each other in every way.

But before Anushka, Virat was linked with many girls. He was young, famous, and many people liked him. Some actresses were even said to be close to him. Here are five names who were in the news with him before Anushka.

By: Last Updated: July 30, 2025 | 3:56 PM IST
Follow us on
Google News
Sakshi Agarwal Instagram - Photo Gallery
1/5

Sakshi Agarwal – First Girlfriend

Sakshi Agarwal was one of Virat’s first girlfriends. She is an actress in Tamil movies. This happened before Virat became a big cricketer. Their relationship didn’t last long. Not many people know much about them because it ended very early.

Sarah-Jane Dias Instagram - Photo Gallery
2/5

Sarah-Jane Dias – After U-19 Win

In 2008, after winning the Under-19 World Cup, people said Virat was dating Sarah-Jane Dias. She was Miss India. They never said anything in public, but media talked about it a lot. They were together for some time, but later they broke up.

Sanjjanaa Galrani Instagram - Photo Gallery
3/5

Sanjjanaa Galrani – Party Rumours

In 2011, Virat met actress Sanjjanaa Galrani at a party. Some pictures came out and people started saying they were dating. But both said they were just friends. The news slowed down after the IPL that year ended.

Izabelle Leite Instagram - Photo Gallery
4/5

Izabelle Leite – Serious Relationship

Virat and Izabelle Leite, a Brazilian model, started dating in 2012. They met at a party. People saw them together in Singapore. Later, Izabelle said they were in a relationship for two years. In 2014, they broke up but both agreed on it.

Tamannaah Bhatia – Ad Shoot Link

In 2012, Virat and Tamannaah did an ad together. After that, people said they were dating. They never confirmed it. Reports said it was for a short time. After some months, Virat started seeing Izabelle and things ended with Tamannaah.

Tags:

Virat Kohli’s Romantic Past: 5 Actresses Who Made It To The Cricketer’s Heart Before Anushka Sharma - Photo Gallery

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Virat Kohli’s Romantic Past: 5 Actresses Who Made It To The Cricketer’s Heart Before Anushka Sharma - Photo Gallery

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Virat Kohli’s Romantic Past: 5 Actresses Who Made It To The Cricketer’s Heart Before Anushka Sharma - Photo Gallery
Virat Kohli’s Romantic Past: 5 Actresses Who Made It To The Cricketer’s Heart Before Anushka Sharma - Photo Gallery
Virat Kohli’s Romantic Past: 5 Actresses Who Made It To The Cricketer’s Heart Before Anushka Sharma - Photo Gallery
Virat Kohli’s Romantic Past: 5 Actresses Who Made It To The Cricketer’s Heart Before Anushka Sharma - Photo Gallery

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?