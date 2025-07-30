Virat Kohli’s Romantic Past: 5 Actresses Who Made It To The Cricketer’s Heart Before Anushka Sharma
Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma are a strong couple now. People love seeing them together. They got married in 2017 and are very happy. They support each other in every way.
But before Anushka, Virat was linked with many girls. He was young, famous, and many people liked him. Some actresses were even said to be close to him. Here are five names who were in the news with him before Anushka.
Sakshi Agarwal – First Girlfriend
Sakshi Agarwal was one of Virat’s first girlfriends. She is an actress in Tamil movies. This happened before Virat became a big cricketer. Their relationship didn’t last long. Not many people know much about them because it ended very early.
Sarah-Jane Dias – After U-19 Win
In 2008, after winning the Under-19 World Cup, people said Virat was dating Sarah-Jane Dias. She was Miss India. They never said anything in public, but media talked about it a lot. They were together for some time, but later they broke up.
Sanjjanaa Galrani – Party Rumours
In 2011, Virat met actress Sanjjanaa Galrani at a party. Some pictures came out and people started saying they were dating. But both said they were just friends. The news slowed down after the IPL that year ended.
Izabelle Leite – Serious Relationship
Virat and Izabelle Leite, a Brazilian model, started dating in 2012. They met at a party. People saw them together in Singapore. Later, Izabelle said they were in a relationship for two years. In 2014, they broke up but both agreed on it.
Tamannaah Bhatia – Ad Shoot Link
In 2012, Virat and Tamannaah did an ad together. After that, people said they were dating. They never confirmed it. Reports said it was for a short time. After some months, Virat started seeing Izabelle and things ended with Tamannaah.