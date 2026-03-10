Virgin River Season 7 Is Finally Here: Release Date, Cast, Storyline, India Premiere Time & Global Streaming Timings Details Out

LIVE TV
The popular romantic drama Virgin River is returning with its highly anticipated seventh season. The series has built a loyal fan base thanks to its emotional storytelling, small town charm, and the love story between Mel and Jack. As excitement builds among viewers, the key details about the new season including release date, India premiere time, global streaming schedule, cast, and storyline are now out.

Release Date
Release Date

Virgin River Season 7 will premiere globally on March 12, 2026. The new season will be available exclusively on Netflix, where all episodes are expected to drop at the same time for viewers worldwide.

Premiere Time in India
Premiere Time in India

Fans in India can start watching the new season from 12:30 PM IST

Global Streaming Timings
Global Streaming Timings

United States: 12:00 AM PT / 3:00 AM ET
United Kingdom: 7:00 AM GMT
India: 12:30 PM IST
Singapore: 3:00 PM SGT
Australia: 6:00 PM AEST
New Zealand: 8:00 PM NZDT

Cast
Cast

The upcoming season brings back the beloved characters played by:
Alexandra Breckenridge as Mel Monroe
Martin Henderson as Jack Sheridan
Tim Matheson as Doc Mullins
Annette O'Toole as Hope McCrea
Colin Lawrence as Preacher
Sarah Dugdale as Lizzie
Zibby Allen as Brie Sheridan

Storyline
Storyline

The new season continues the emotional journey of Mel and Jack as they begin a new phase of life together. While the couple plans their future, unexpected twists, personal struggles, and new relationships will unfold in the small town. The upcoming episodes will also focus on the lives of other residents, adding more drama, romance, and heartfelt moments.

Episode Details
Episode Details

Season 7 is expected to feature 10 episodes, with each episode running around 45 to 55 minutes. As with previous seasons, viewers will be able to binge watch the entire season on release day.

Disclaimer
Disclaimer

The information provided in this article is based on publicly available updates. Release dates and streaming timings may vary depending on the platform or region.

