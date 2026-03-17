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  • ‘Vishwanath and Sons’ Teaser: Suriya, Mamitha Baiju in Venjy Atluri’s Romantic Tamil Movie Check Release Date, Cast, Story, Plot

‘Vishwanath and Sons’ Teaser: Suriya, Mamitha Baiju in Venjy Atluri’s Romantic Tamil Movie Check Release Date, Cast, Story, Plot

‘Vishwanath and Sons’ Teaser: The first official teaser of Vishwanath and Sons has been unveiled. On Monday, the makers released a two-minute glimpse of Suriya’s upcoming Tamil movie, offering fans a preview of what to expect from the Venky Atluri directorial. Here’s a deep dive into Vishwanath and Sons’ release date, cast, story, and more. 

Published By: Published: March 17, 2026 10:09:50 IST
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Vishwanath and Sons Teaser
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‘Vishwanath and Sons’ Teaser

Vishwanath and Sons Teaser

Vishwanath and Sons teaser begins with Suriya being introduced as Aanjay Vishwanath, a pistol-shooting champion in his 40s who is aiming for a strong comeback. His life takes a turn when a lively young woman in her 20s, Maddy, enters the picture, with Sanjay eventually stepping into a mentor-like role for her.

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Vishwanath and Sons Release Date
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Vishwanath and Sons Release Date

Vishwanath and Sons is set to release in theaters in July; however, a date has not yet been announced.

Vishwanath and Sons Cast
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Vishwanath and Sons Cast

Vishwanath and Sons cast members are Sanjay Vishwanath and Mamitha Baiju in lead roles alongside Raveena Tandon, Radhika Sarathkumar, and others.

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Vishwanath and Sons Story
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Vishwanath and Sons Story

Vishwanath and Sons, a Tamil-Telugu romantic family drama directed by Venky Atluri, features Suriya as a disciplined, award-winning international pistol shooter in his 40s. The film follows his journey as he becomes involved in an unconventional and intense age-gap romance with a younger woman, played by Mamitha Biaju.

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