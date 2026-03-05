Vrushakarma Teaser OUT: Release Date, Cast, Storyline and First Look at Naga Chaitanya’s Rugged Transformation

Storyline

While full plot details remain under wraps, the Vrushakarma teaser hints at a high-octane, action-packed adventure featuring Naga Chaitanya in a rugged avatar. The film promises intense drama, thrilling stunts, and larger-than-life VFX, set against a backdrop designed to appeal to pan-India audiences. With emotional depth and gripping sequences, Vrushakarma is shaping up to be one of Telugu cinema’s most ambitious projects of 2026.