TRENDING |

  • Vrushakarma Teaser OUT: Release Date, Cast, Storyline and First Look at Naga Chaitanya’s Rugged Transformation

The Vrushakarma teaser has dropped, this 2 minute video introduces the “mystical thriller” world created by director Karthik Dandu. Giving fans a first look at Naga Chaitanya’s rugged transformation. The film promises a pan-India VFX spectacle and music by Ajaneesh Loknath and stars Meenakshi Chaudhary, Sparsh Shrivastava, Jayaram and comedian Sathya aiming for a 2026 release.

Published By: Published: March 5, 2026 15:37:22 IST
Teaser Launch Event
Teaser Launch Event

The Vrushakarma teaser dropped at a star studded launch in Hyderabad with fans and media witnessing Chaitanya’s rugged transformation.

Release Date & Expectations
Release Date & Expectations

Targeting a 2026 pan-India release. The film promises a high-voltage VFX adventure marking Chaitanya’s long cherished cinematic dream.

Star Studded Cast
Star Studded Cast

The film features Meenakshi Chaudhary, Sparsh Shrivastava, Jayaram, and comedian Sathya, adding charm and depth to the storyline.

Director & Crew
Director & Crew

Directed by Karthik Varma Dandu, with screenplay by Sukumar and music by Ajaneesh Loknath, Vrushakarma aims for a grand visual treat.

Storyline
Storyline

While full plot details remain under wraps, the Vrushakarma teaser hints at a high-octane, action-packed adventure featuring Naga Chaitanya in a rugged avatar. The film promises intense drama, thrilling stunts, and larger-than-life VFX, set against a backdrop designed to appeal to pan-India audiences. With emotional depth and gripping sequences, Vrushakarma is shaping up to be one of Telugu cinema’s most ambitious projects of 2026.

Disclaimer
Disclaimer

All information in this article is based on the official Vrushakarma teaser launch and verified reports from Hyderabad. Release dates, cast details, and storyline highlights are subject to change by the filmmakers.

