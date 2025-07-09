Walk Through Kapil Sharma’s Dreamy Canadian Venture, The Kap’s Cafe : In Pics
India’s favourite comedian, Kapil Sharma, has started a new business venture, Kap’s Café in Surrey, Canada. It is a vibrant blend of charm, culture, and comfort. Co-owned with his wife Ginni Chatrath, the café features dreamy pastel-pink interiors, velvet seating, floral decor, and gold accents that create an Instagram-worthy setting. The menu offers a unique fusion of nostalgic Indian flavours like gur wali chai alongside global favourites such as matcha lattes, lemon pistachio cake, and double chocolate cookies. Since its soft launch, the café has drawn large crowds and social media buzz, quickly becoming a popular hotspot in the heart of Surrey’s South Asian community.
Inside Kapil Sharma’s Dreamy Pastel Paradise
Over the weekend, Kapil Sharma and his wife Ginni Chatrath quietly unveiled Kap’s Café in Surrey, British Columbia. This soft-launch introduced a whimsical, pastel-hued escape—complete with blush pink walls, soft white accents, glittering chandeliers, and plush baby-pink sofas. The moment you walk in, you're greeted by a floral archway and photo-ready interiors designed to blend comfort with Instagrammable charm. Locals and fans are already flocking in for the vibe and the selfies.
Kap’s Cafe: Where Elegance Meets Everyday Vibes
At Kap’s Café, style and comfort go hand in hand. Blush-toned velvet chairs, gold-detailed tables, and floral touches transform the space into a cozy, elegant retreat. It’s the kind of spot where you can enjoy your coffee with friends, laugh out loud, and still feel like you're in a lifestyle magazine spread. The menu blends tradition with trend—offering everything from soul-soothing gur wali chai to Instagram-favorite matcha lattes. And of course, the Kapil Sharma factor adds its own sparkle, drawing fans eager for selfies, star sightings, and a sip of the good life.
The Irresistible Dessert Spread at Kap’s Café
The dessert counter at Kap’s Café is nothing short of a pastel lover’s fantasy. Picture this: fluffy pink-and-white mini doughnuts topped with edible bows, fudgy brownies with perfectly crumbly tops, and double chocolate cookies packed with nuts and cranberries for that ideal sweet-salty bite. Every treat looks like it belongs in a Pinterest dream—and tastes even better. It's a spread that invites you to ditch the calorie count and dive into pure, sugary joy, all served with the same whimsical charm that defines the rest of this fairy-tale café.
Kap’s Café Is the Real-Life Pinterest Board
Walking into Kap’s Café feels like stepping straight into a pastel dream. Soft blush pinks and creamy whites cover everything—from plush velvet chairs to floral wreaths perched on faux windows. Touches of gold bring just the right amount of glam, while flower-filled window boxes add cozy, European café vibes. It’s bright, beautiful, and effortlessly Instagrammable—the kind of spot where you come for the vanilla cold brew but stay for the fairytale setting. Whether you're a design lover or just in need of a mood-lifting latte, this café wraps you in charm from the first step in.
How To Get To Kap’s Café in Canada?
Kapil Sharma and his wife Ginni Chatrath have brought their pastel-perfect vision to life with Kap’s Café, located in Surrey, British Columbia, Canada. Set in the heart of one of North America’s most vibrant South Asian communities, the café is already a hotspot for fans and foodies alike. The exact address—8496 120 Street, Surrey, BC V3N 3N5—has been shared by Kapil himself, and the café’s signature blush pink walls, floral décor, and cozy-chic vibe make it easy to spot. With its Bollywood-style charm and Instagram-worthy interiors, Kap’s Café is quickly becoming a must-visit destination for locals and tourists in the area.
Indian Restaurants Are the Heartbeat of Surrey’s Food Scene
Indian restaurants are a culinary cornerstone in Surrey, Canada—and it's easy to see why. With a thriving South Asian population and an ever-growing appreciation for bold, aromatic flavors, these eateries are always bustling. From weekend family thalis to college students grabbing midnight biryani, Indian food is a go-to for comfort and celebration alike. Whether it’s rich butter chicken, crispy masala dosas, or tangy chaat platters, the diversity of dishes keeps locals—both South Asian and beyond—coming back for more. From upscale dining spots to humble takeout joints, there’s an Indian meal to suit every craving and budget. In Surrey, Indian food isn’t just popular—it’s part of the lifestyle.
Kap’s Cafe: Take Back Good Food, Memories and Merch That Matches the Vibe
Kapil Sharma’s café isn’t just serving delicious food—it’s serving memories. Alongside lattes and desserts, fans can shop a charming range of merchandise including mugs, cups, bottles, and tumblers, all adorned with stylish designs and the café’s signature branding. It’s the perfect way to take a little bit of that pastel magic home with you.