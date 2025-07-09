Walk Through Kapil Sharma’s Dreamy Canadian Venture, The Kap’s Cafe : In Pics

How To Get To Kap’s Café in Canada?

Kapil Sharma and his wife Ginni Chatrath have brought their pastel-perfect vision to life with Kap’s Café, located in Surrey, British Columbia, Canada. Set in the heart of one of North America’s most vibrant South Asian communities, the café is already a hotspot for fans and foodies alike. The exact address—8496 120 Street, Surrey, BC V3N 3N5—has been shared by Kapil himself, and the café’s signature blush pink walls, floral décor, and cozy-chic vibe make it easy to spot. With its Bollywood-style charm and Instagram-worthy interiors, Kap’s Café is quickly becoming a must-visit destination for locals and tourists in the area.