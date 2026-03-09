Walking for Weight Loss: How Many Steps Should You Walk Daily to Burn Fat?

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
GIFT Nifty AI chatbot safety concerns India Human Rights Watch Biju George Iran oil depots 9-year-old girl Hathras case hardik pandya Dubai Animal Rescue Anurag Dobhal is Vallabh Maheshwari dead Congress Assembly ticket row Ali Larijani donald trump putin GIFT Nifty AI chatbot safety concerns India Human Rights Watch Biju George Iran oil depots 9-year-old girl Hathras case hardik pandya Dubai Animal Rescue Anurag Dobhal is Vallabh Maheshwari dead Congress Assembly ticket row Ali Larijani donald trump putin GIFT Nifty AI chatbot safety concerns India Human Rights Watch Biju George Iran oil depots 9-year-old girl Hathras case hardik pandya Dubai Animal Rescue Anurag Dobhal is Vallabh Maheshwari dead Congress Assembly ticket row Ali Larijani donald trump putin GIFT Nifty AI chatbot safety concerns India Human Rights Watch Biju George Iran oil depots 9-year-old girl Hathras case hardik pandya Dubai Animal Rescue Anurag Dobhal is Vallabh Maheshwari dead Congress Assembly ticket row Ali Larijani donald trump putin
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
GIFT Nifty AI chatbot safety concerns India Human Rights Watch Biju George Iran oil depots 9-year-old girl Hathras case hardik pandya Dubai Animal Rescue Anurag Dobhal is Vallabh Maheshwari dead Congress Assembly ticket row Ali Larijani donald trump putin GIFT Nifty AI chatbot safety concerns India Human Rights Watch Biju George Iran oil depots 9-year-old girl Hathras case hardik pandya Dubai Animal Rescue Anurag Dobhal is Vallabh Maheshwari dead Congress Assembly ticket row Ali Larijani donald trump putin GIFT Nifty AI chatbot safety concerns India Human Rights Watch Biju George Iran oil depots 9-year-old girl Hathras case hardik pandya Dubai Animal Rescue Anurag Dobhal is Vallabh Maheshwari dead Congress Assembly ticket row Ali Larijani donald trump putin GIFT Nifty AI chatbot safety concerns India Human Rights Watch Biju George Iran oil depots 9-year-old girl Hathras case hardik pandya Dubai Animal Rescue Anurag Dobhal is Vallabh Maheshwari dead Congress Assembly ticket row Ali Larijani donald trump putin
LIVE TV
  • Home>
  • Photos»
  • Walking for Weight Loss: How Many Steps Should You Walk Daily to Burn Fat?

Walking for Weight Loss: How Many Steps Should You Walk Daily to Burn Fat?

Walking is one of the easiest and most effective ways to lose weight without intense workouts. But how many steps do you actually need daily to see results? Experts say hitting the right step count can significantly boost calorie burn and improve overall fitness.

Published By: Published: March 9, 2026 16:55:39 IST
Follow us on
Google News
7,000 to 8,000 steps for steady weight loss
1/5
Walking for Weight Loss: How Many Steps Should You Walk Daily to Burn Fat?

7,000 to 8,000 steps for steady weight loss

Health experts say walking around 7,000 to 8,000 steps daily helps burn calories consistently and supports gradual, sustainable weight loss.

You Might Be Interested In
10,000 steps for stronger fat burning
2/5

10,000 steps for stronger fat burning

Reaching 10,000 steps daily increases calorie expenditure, improves metabolism, and helps reduce body fat when combined with balanced eating habits.

Brisk walking boosts calorie burn faster
3/5

Brisk walking boosts calorie burn faster

Walking at a faster pace raises heart rate, burns more calories per minute, and improves cardiovascular fitness.

You Might Be Interested In
Consistency matters more than intensity
4/5

Consistency matters more than intensity

Walking daily builds healthy habits, keeps metabolism active, and supports long-term weight management.

You Might Be Interested In
Pair walking with healthy diet choices
5/5

Pair walking with healthy diet choices

Combining daily walking with nutritious meals, hydration, and proper sleep enhances fat loss and improves overall health.

Tags:

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

QUICK LINKS