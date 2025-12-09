LIVE TV
  • Want Katrina Kaif’s Dewy Glow? Try These 7 Expert-Backed Makeup Secrets

Want Katrina Kaif’s Dewy Glow? Try These 7 Expert-Backed Makeup Secrets

Katrina Kaif is one of Bollywood’s few actors who effortlessly maintain a natural look on and off screen. Her simple and refined makeup approach is totally worth taking inspiration from. Here’s how you can recreate it:

By: Anshul Rani Last Updated: December 9, 2025 | 3:33 PM IST
Highlighting Your Features
1/8

Highlighting Your Features

Highlighting Your Features: Katrina insists on applying highlighter on the natural high points on the face, like cheekbones, upper cheeks, and the bridge of the nose, to achieve soft and glowing structure.

Blend your foundation
2/8

Blend your foundation

Blend your foundation: She buffs her foundation base until it seamlessly melts into the skin, creating a flawless look.

Get a glossy look
3/8

Get a glossy look

Get a glossy look: She insists on moisturizing the skin first to avoid makeup look cakey. Then dabs a bit of foundation on the face to give it a glossy look.

Amp your eyes
4/8

Amp your eyes

Amp your eyes: One of Katrain's secrets is her eye makeup. Apply kajal on the lash line, then smudge it or press a thin flat brush dipped in black eyeshadow over the line This seals the kohl and adds extra glamour.

Use Concealer
5/8

Use Concealer

Use Concealer: Apply concealer under your eyes, on the bridge of your nose, and on your forehead and chin to give a perfect, flawless look.

Pink Blush
6/8

Pink Blush

Pink Blush: Apply pink blush on the apples of your cheeks, then highlight your brow bone for natural finish.

Make Your Lipstick Last Longer
7/8

Make Your Lipstick Last Longer

Make Your Lipstick Last Longer: She loves to experiment when it comes to lip makeup, but usually prefers neutral and soft looks. She recommends starting a lip liner to outline on your lips and then applying a lipstick shade of your choice.

Disclaimer
8/8

Disclaimer

Disclaimer: This content is intended solely for informational and educational purposes. It is compiled from publicly available sources, and NewsX has no direct association with the information provided.

