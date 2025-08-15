War 2 Actress Shruti Haasan Bold Photoshoot Goes Viral on the Internet – See Stunning Images Inside

LIVE TV
War 2 actress Shruti Haasan is already creating buzz on the big screens with her epic acting skills. This time her bold and glamorous photoshoot has taken ablaze on the internet. Fans can't keep calm to see her sluty avatar. Take a look at her jaw-dropping photos that everyone talking.

1/7

Shruti Haasan in Black Corset

Shruti Haasan turns up the heat in a bold photoshoot featuring a black corset top with thin strips. She paired it with black shorts and laced socks.

2/7

Shruti Haasan in Hot Red

Shruti Haasan looks glamorous in a hot red body-hugging deep V-neck dress. With the bold dress color, she opts minimal makeup look.

3/7

Shruti Haasan in Blue Cuts Corset

Shruti Haasan looks screaming hot in a dark blue sweetheart neck body suit. Her outfit features thin strips and cuts in the sides, perfectly complementing her curves.

4/7

Shruti Haasan in Deep Neck Orange Top

Shruti Haasan opts bold, glamorous avatar for this photoshoot. Her outfit includes a dark orange deep-neck top with a cross cut on the waistline.

5/7

Shruti Haasan in Velvet Blouse

Shruti Haasan looks beautiful and elegant in one of her song photoshoots. Her ensemble includes a blue velvet blouse with a sweetheart neck and netted semi sleeves. She paired it with a contrasting baby pink bloomer.

6/7

Shruti Haasan in Pastle Green Saree

Shruti Haasan looks luxurious in a pastel green saree. Her matching blouse with golden detailing goes perfectly with the satin saree. She wore a big waist necklace, statement hair jewelry, and chunky wrist cuffs.

7/7

