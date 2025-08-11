War 2 Releasing Soon: Lead Roles And Characters Revealed
Hrithik Roshan
He returns as Kabir, a mentor figure and top spy. Hrithik is known for his intense screen presence and action. He leads the high-octane sequences with Jr NTR.
Jr NTR
He debuted in Bollywood as Khalid, a skilled agent. He shared the spotlight with Hrithik in many thrilling action scenes. He brings a powerful energy and fresh dynamic to the film.
Kiara Advani
She plays Kavya Luthra, the female lead with a strong role. She is seen in action packed sequences alongside the leads. She adds narrative balance and emotional depth to the film.
Ashutosh Rana
He is cast as a key antagonist with a menacing presence. He provides intense conflict driving the storyline. He is known for powerful villain roles in the Bollywood industry.
Director and Production
This film is directed by Ayan Mukerji, who's known for stylish storytelling. It is produced by Yash Raj Films, a major Bollywood studio. War 2 offers a mix of drama, action and high production values.
