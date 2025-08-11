LIVE TV
  War 2 Releasing Soon: Lead Roles And Characters Revealed

War 2 Releasing Soon: Lead Roles And Characters Revealed

War 2 is a film full of action heroes, intense villains and a strong female lead. Each actor plays a vital role that drives the story’s narrative. Here is the cast of War 2 listed down below:
By: Last Updated: August 11, 2025 | 4:44 PM IST
1/6
1/6

Hrithik Roshan

He returns as Kabir, a mentor figure and top spy. Hrithik is known for his intense screen presence and action. He leads the high-octane sequences with Jr NTR.

2/6
2/6

Jr NTR

He debuted in Bollywood as Khalid, a skilled agent. He shared the spotlight with Hrithik in many thrilling action scenes. He brings a powerful energy and fresh dynamic to the film.

3/6
3/6

Kiara Advani

She plays Kavya Luthra, the female lead with a strong role. She is seen in action packed sequences alongside the leads. She adds narrative balance and emotional depth to the film.

4/6
4/6

Ashutosh Rana

He is cast as a key antagonist with a menacing presence. He provides intense conflict driving the storyline. He is known for powerful villain roles in the Bollywood industry.

5/6
5/6

Director and Production

This film is directed by Ayan Mukerji, who's known for stylish storytelling. It is produced by Yash Raj Films, a major Bollywood studio. War 2 offers a mix of drama, action and high production values.

6/6
6/6

Disclaimer

This content is intended for information or general knowledge purpose only. All information was derived from publicly available sources. All pictures belong to their own respective owners. No copyright infringement intended. Viewer discretion is advised.

War 2

War 2

War 2
War 2
War 2
War 2

