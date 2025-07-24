  • Home>
  • Photos»
  • Wardrobe Malfunction Close Calls: 6 Red Carpet Looks That Were Bold, Brave, and Almost Too Much

Wardrobe Malfunction Close Calls: 6 Red Carpet Looks That Were Bold, Brave, and Almost Too Much

These six daring red carpet outfits came dangerously close to wardrobe malfunctions but left fans stunned with their bold fashion statements and fearless confidence.

By: Last Updated: July 24, 2025 | 4:35 PM IST
Follow us on
Google News
Wardrobe Malfunction Close Calls: 6 Red Carpet Looks That Were Bold, Brave, and Almost Too Much - Photo Gallery
1/7

Urvashi Rautela at Cannes 2025

Urvashi looked amazing in a near-disaster black couture dress. She thought it was time to go until something went wrong. But Urvashi stayed calm, and next thing you know, it took it to another level of coolness to watch her stay poised and unafraid in a moment she could have totally freaked out.

Wardrobe Malfunction Close Calls: 6 Red Carpet Looks That Were Bold, Brave, and Almost Too Much - Photo Gallery
2/7

Lindsey Vonn at 2025 ESPY Awards

Lindsey's high-slit maroon gown showed a little bit more than we planned when the wind took the skirt of this dress for a brief flight. After some quick and fun help from production, she took it all in stride with a smile!

Wardrobe Malfunction Close Calls: 6 Red Carpet Looks That Were Bold, Brave, and Almost Too Much - Photo Gallery
3/7

Amanda Seyfried at Critics Choice Awards

Patched up a few times, Amanda's vintage Dior went through repeated rips mid-ceremony, and she always managed to patch things up even sometimes mid-ceremony. Amanda clearly showed determination and style while dealing with unanticipated, ongoing wardrobe adversity and we give a lot of respect for her professionalism.

Wardrobe Malfunction Close Calls: 6 Red Carpet Looks That Were Bold, Brave, and Almost Too Much - Photo Gallery
4/7

Anne Hathaway at the 2014 Met Gala

Anne had it all planned out until her dress split open right before the Met Gala. She showed up first on the red carpet after some frantic sewing just before the show began. Anne took it all in stride and kept her sense of humor when she shocked photographers, that was another accomplishment.

Wardrobe Malfunction Close Calls: 6 Red Carpet Looks That Were Bold, Brave, and Almost Too Much - Photo Gallery
5/7

Kylie Jenner at 2018 Met Gala

Kylie tore her dress just moments before the big show she had to issue a last-minute zipper fix. Instead of freaking out, Kylie made it through the very quick change and rocked the red carpet. She simply turned her fashion emergency into confidence that made headlines.

Wardrobe Malfunction Close Calls: 6 Red Carpet Looks That Were Bold, Brave, and Almost Too Much - Photo Gallery
6/7

Emily Blunt at “Oppenheimer” Premiere

As Emily posed and smiled for the photographers the unexpected happened: a suit button popped open. Despite the wardrobe malfunction, she remained calm and collected, handled the situation, and made sure that her style, not the accident, stole the limelight that night.

Wardrobe Malfunction Close Calls: 6 Red Carpet Looks That Were Bold, Brave, and Almost Too Much - Photo Gallery
7/7

Disclaimer

This content is for entertainment and editorial purposes only. It does not intend to shame or objectify any individual’s fashion choices.

Wardrobe Malfunction Close Calls: 6 Red Carpet Looks That Were Bold, Brave, and Almost Too Much - Photo Gallery

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Wardrobe Malfunction Close Calls: 6 Red Carpet Looks That Were Bold, Brave, and Almost Too Much - Photo Gallery

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Wardrobe Malfunction Close Calls: 6 Red Carpet Looks That Were Bold, Brave, and Almost Too Much - Photo Gallery
Wardrobe Malfunction Close Calls: 6 Red Carpet Looks That Were Bold, Brave, and Almost Too Much - Photo Gallery
Wardrobe Malfunction Close Calls: 6 Red Carpet Looks That Were Bold, Brave, and Almost Too Much - Photo Gallery
Wardrobe Malfunction Close Calls: 6 Red Carpet Looks That Were Bold, Brave, and Almost Too Much - Photo Gallery

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?