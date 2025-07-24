Wardrobe Malfunction Close Calls: 6 Red Carpet Looks That Were Bold, Brave, and Almost Too Much

- Home>
These six daring red carpet outfits came dangerously close to wardrobe malfunctions but left fans stunned with their bold fashion statements and fearless confidence.
Urvashi Rautela at Cannes 2025
Urvashi looked amazing in a near-disaster black couture dress. She thought it was time to go until something went wrong. But Urvashi stayed calm, and next thing you know, it took it to another level of coolness to watch her stay poised and unafraid in a moment she could have totally freaked out.
Lindsey Vonn at 2025 ESPY Awards
Lindsey's high-slit maroon gown showed a little bit more than we planned when the wind took the skirt of this dress for a brief flight. After some quick and fun help from production, she took it all in stride with a smile!
Amanda Seyfried at Critics Choice Awards
Patched up a few times, Amanda's vintage Dior went through repeated rips mid-ceremony, and she always managed to patch things up even sometimes mid-ceremony. Amanda clearly showed determination and style while dealing with unanticipated, ongoing wardrobe adversity and we give a lot of respect for her professionalism.
Anne Hathaway at the 2014 Met Gala
Anne had it all planned out until her dress split open right before the Met Gala. She showed up first on the red carpet after some frantic sewing just before the show began. Anne took it all in stride and kept her sense of humor when she shocked photographers, that was another accomplishment.
Kylie Jenner at 2018 Met Gala
Kylie tore her dress just moments before the big show she had to issue a last-minute zipper fix. Instead of freaking out, Kylie made it through the very quick change and rocked the red carpet. She simply turned her fashion emergency into confidence that made headlines.
Emily Blunt at “Oppenheimer” Premiere
As Emily posed and smiled for the photographers the unexpected happened: a suit button popped open. Despite the wardrobe malfunction, she remained calm and collected, handled the situation, and made sure that her style, not the accident, stole the limelight that night.
Disclaimer
This content is for entertainment and editorial purposes only. It does not intend to shame or objectify any individual’s fashion choices.