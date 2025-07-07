LIVE TV
  • Was 3 Idiots Based On A Book? Top 7 Bollywood Movies Taken From Novels

Bollywood stories don’t always start on screen , sometimes they are born on paper. Whether it’s romance, drama or thrill, these movies prove that great story telling always translates across mediums.

By: Vanshika Ahuja Last Updated: July 7, 2025 | 10:39 PM IST
1/7

Guide (1965)

It is based on the book 'The Guide' by R.K. Narayan. R k Narayan was turned into a timeless classic about love, redemption and spiritual awakening by this Dev Anand's iconic film.

2/7

Parineeta (2005)

This film brings an emotional depth of Sarath chandra's novel to life with elegance and grace. It is a beautiful short period romance, based on the book 'Parineeta' by Sarath Chandra Chattopadhyay.

3/7

3 Idiots (2009)

Based on the book '5 point someone' by Chetan Bhagat. This blockbuster adaptation nails the pressure-filled Indian education system and the value of unconventional thinking.

4/7

The namesake (2006)

It is based on the book 'The name sake' by Jhumpa Lahiri. This film about immigration and identity captures the soul of Lahiri's acclaimed novel. It is directed by Mira Nair.

5/7

Aisha (2010)

This film is based on Emma by Jane Austen. It was made with a Bollywood twist on Austen's classic . It is a fun fashionable tape on match making and self-discovery in modern Delhi high society.

6/7

Raazi (2018)

Based on the book 'Calling sehmat' by Harinder S Sikka. Alia Bhatt plays role in this spy thriller that blends patriotism, suspense and emotions, staying true to the real-life story behind the book.

7/7

Pinjar (2003)

This powerful film explores the themes of womanhood, trauma and survival. Based on the book 'Pinjar' by Amrita Pritam.


Disclaimer-This content is intended for information or general knowledge purpose only. All information was derived from publicly available sources. All pictures belong to their own respective owners. No copyright infringement intended. Viewer discretion is advised.

