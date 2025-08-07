LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
narendra modi donald trump business news china benjamin netanyahu japan narendra modi donald trump business news china benjamin netanyahu japan narendra modi donald trump business news china benjamin netanyahu japan narendra modi donald trump business news china benjamin netanyahu japan
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
narendra modi donald trump business news china benjamin netanyahu japan narendra modi donald trump business news china benjamin netanyahu japan narendra modi donald trump business news china benjamin netanyahu japan narendra modi donald trump business news china benjamin netanyahu japan
LIVE TV
  • Home>
  • Photos»
  • We Women Want And Shakti Awards 2025: Rekha Gupta, Uorfi Javed And Nimrit Kaur Seen Gracing The Event

We Women Want And Shakti Awards 2025: Rekha Gupta, Uorfi Javed And Nimrit Kaur Seen Gracing The Event

A prominent conclave of NewsX, We Women Want conclave is being marked on August 7, 2025, in New Delhi with a power conclave and the esteemed Shakti Awards. The platform started as a weekly talk show centered around matters of women-centricity- including domestic violence, mental health, work, and body image- and has now grown into a nationwide movement that gives women a platform to speak across society, and its various levels. The conclave has power-packed panel discussions around concepts like Bringing Up Girls, Women in Uniforms, and Ageing with Grace, with well-known speakers such as Shabana Azmi, Ekta Kapoor, Rekha Gupta, Sunny Leone, and Dia Mirza. Inspirational women are also celebrated within the event by the Shakti Awards, commemorating the lives of Smt. Shakti Rani Sharma, who sees adversity as an opportunity to succeed in life. Its mix of influential storytelling, professional discourse, and acknowledgement makes We Women Want still brings change, inclusion, and empowerment on grassroots and national levels. This list walks you through some of the famous faces that were seen today!

By: Last Updated: August 7, 2025 | 4:27 PM IST
Follow us on
Google News
Rekha Gupta (Image Credit: X) - Photo Gallery
1/5

Rekha Gupta

Delhi BJP President Rekha Gupta participated in the conclave to discuss political leadership and women's empowerment, highlighting the importance of policy-making and grassroots outreach in creating safe and inclusive environments for women across the country.

Asha Devi (Image Credit: X) - Photo Gallery
2/5

Asha Devi

The mother of Nirbhaya, Asha Devi, lent her powerful voice to the conclave, advocating for justice, women’s safety, and stronger legal frameworks. Her presence symbolized resilience and the fight against gender-based violence in India.

Uorfi Javed (Image Credit: X) - Photo Gallery
3/5

Uorfi Javed

Known for her bold fashion choices, Uorfi Javed addressed societal judgments and body shaming, speaking candidly about owning one’s identity and challenging conventional beauty standards in a session on expression, confidence, and self-love.

Diamond Nose Ring (Image Credit: ayanika.com) - Photo Gallery
4/5

Nimrit Kaur

Acclaimed actress Nimrat Kaur shared her views on self-worth, identity, and breaking stereotypes, contributing meaningfully to discussions on body positivity and the nuanced challenges faced by women in the entertainment industry and public life.

Dr Anjali Hooda (Image Credit: X) - Photo Gallery
5/5

Dr Anjali Hooda

Renowned nutritionist and wellness expert Dr. Anjali Hooda contributed to sessions on women’s health, ageing, and holistic wellness, emphasizing the need for informed choices and sustainable lifestyle habits to empower women through all life stages.

We Women Want And Shakti Awards 2025: Rekha Gupta, Uorfi Javed And Nimrit Kaur Seen Gracing The Event - Photo Gallery

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

We Women Want And Shakti Awards 2025: Rekha Gupta, Uorfi Javed And Nimrit Kaur Seen Gracing The Event - Photo Gallery

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

We Women Want And Shakti Awards 2025: Rekha Gupta, Uorfi Javed And Nimrit Kaur Seen Gracing The Event - Photo Gallery
We Women Want And Shakti Awards 2025: Rekha Gupta, Uorfi Javed And Nimrit Kaur Seen Gracing The Event - Photo Gallery
We Women Want And Shakti Awards 2025: Rekha Gupta, Uorfi Javed And Nimrit Kaur Seen Gracing The Event - Photo Gallery
We Women Want And Shakti Awards 2025: Rekha Gupta, Uorfi Javed And Nimrit Kaur Seen Gracing The Event - Photo Gallery

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?