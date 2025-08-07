We Women Want And Shakti Awards 2025: Rekha Gupta, Uorfi Javed And Nimrit Kaur Seen Gracing The Event

A prominent conclave of NewsX, We Women Want conclave is being marked on August 7, 2025, in New Delhi with a power conclave and the esteemed Shakti Awards. The platform started as a weekly talk show centered around matters of women-centricity- including domestic violence, mental health, work, and body image- and has now grown into a nationwide movement that gives women a platform to speak across society, and its various levels. The conclave has power-packed panel discussions around concepts like Bringing Up Girls, Women in Uniforms, and Ageing with Grace, with well-known speakers such as Shabana Azmi, Ekta Kapoor, Rekha Gupta, Sunny Leone, and Dia Mirza. Inspirational women are also celebrated within the event by the Shakti Awards, commemorating the lives of Smt. Shakti Rani Sharma, who sees adversity as an opportunity to succeed in life. Its mix of influential storytelling, professional discourse, and acknowledgement makes We Women Want still brings change, inclusion, and empowerment on grassroots and national levels. This list walks you through some of the famous faces that were seen today!