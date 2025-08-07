We Women Want And Shakti Awards 2025: Rekha Gupta, Uorfi Javed And Nimrit Kaur Seen Gracing The Event
A prominent conclave of NewsX, We Women Want conclave is being marked on August 7, 2025, in New Delhi with a power conclave and the esteemed Shakti Awards. The platform started as a weekly talk show centered around matters of women-centricity- including domestic violence, mental health, work, and body image- and has now grown into a nationwide movement that gives women a platform to speak across society, and its various levels. The conclave has power-packed panel discussions around concepts like Bringing Up Girls, Women in Uniforms, and Ageing with Grace, with well-known speakers such as Shabana Azmi, Ekta Kapoor, Rekha Gupta, Sunny Leone, and Dia Mirza. Inspirational women are also celebrated within the event by the Shakti Awards, commemorating the lives of Smt. Shakti Rani Sharma, who sees adversity as an opportunity to succeed in life. Its mix of influential storytelling, professional discourse, and acknowledgement makes We Women Want still brings change, inclusion, and empowerment on grassroots and national levels. This list walks you through some of the famous faces that were seen today!
Rekha Gupta
Delhi BJP President Rekha Gupta participated in the conclave to discuss political leadership and women's empowerment, highlighting the importance of policy-making and grassroots outreach in creating safe and inclusive environments for women across the country.
Asha Devi
The mother of Nirbhaya, Asha Devi, lent her powerful voice to the conclave, advocating for justice, women’s safety, and stronger legal frameworks. Her presence symbolized resilience and the fight against gender-based violence in India.
Uorfi Javed
Known for her bold fashion choices, Uorfi Javed addressed societal judgments and body shaming, speaking candidly about owning one’s identity and challenging conventional beauty standards in a session on expression, confidence, and self-love.
Nimrit Kaur
Acclaimed actress Nimrat Kaur shared her views on self-worth, identity, and breaking stereotypes, contributing meaningfully to discussions on body positivity and the nuanced challenges faced by women in the entertainment industry and public life.
Dr Anjali Hooda
Renowned nutritionist and wellness expert Dr. Anjali Hooda contributed to sessions on women’s health, ageing, and holistic wellness, emphasizing the need for informed choices and sustainable lifestyle habits to empower women through all life stages.