We Women Want Conclave & Shakti Awards 2025: Sunny Leone’s Most Stylish Appearances At Public Events

Sunny Leone continues to turn heads with her flawless fashion game at major events. From red carpet glamour to power-packed promotional appearances, her style never fails to make a bold statement. Let’s take a look at 5 of her most iconic and stylish event outfits that made waves.

Sunny Leone (Image Credit: X) - Photo Gallery
We Women Want Event look

She is wearing a white shirt with an oversized bow and a black flaired skirt. Her look is elegant yet powerful. Her nude lips and minimal glam makeup are heartwarming. She is wearing black long heels.

Floral lehenga look

Sunny is wearing a floral lehenga with a modern blouse cut. Her makeup looks fresh and has a dewy finish. She is wearing a maang tikka and studs. In footwear, she is wearing gold embellished juttis.

Cannes Film Festival Look

She is wearing a one shoulder metallic copper satin gown with a thigh-high slit and dramatic drip detailing. Her outfit looks like the fashion moment one shouldn't miss!

Yellow saree look

Her outfit is a lightweight chiffon yellow saree with a sleeveless red blouse. Her makeup is warm blush and pink lips. Her jhumka and bangles look very pretty.

Mermaid style gown

Sunny is wearing a sleeveless mermaid style gown with silver detailing. Her straight hair look is very different from her usual look. Her smile and minimal makeup says it all!

Disclaimer

This content is intended for information or general knowledge purpose only. All information was derived from publicly available sources. All pictures belong to their own respective owners. No copyright infringement intended. Viewer discretion is advised.

