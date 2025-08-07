We Women Want Conclave & Shakti Awards 2025: Sunny Leone’s Classy Look At This Event

LIVE TV
Sunny Leone stunned the media with her look at the We Women Want 2025 event. She wore a chic monochrome look. Here is everything you need to know about the look:

By: Last Updated: August 7, 2025 | 6:42 PM IST
1/7

Sunny Leone's dress at We Women Want 2025

Sunny is wearing a classic monochrome co-ord set. A black slit skirt paired with a white shirt featuring a bold bow. Her outfit looks sleek and powerful with a touch of glam.

2/7

Sunny Leone's hairstyle at We Women Want 2025

Her hair was styled in soft retro curls with a perfect volume. She gives a vintage vibe that balances the modern outfit.

3/7

Sunny Leone's makeup at We Women Want 2025

Her makeup has a dewy base with a soft glow. Her nude glossy lips with peachy blush look very classy and elegant. Smoky eyes and bold brows give definition to her face.

4/7

Sunny Leone's accessories at We Women Want 2025

She is wearing minimal yet classy jewelry with statement pearl earrings that stole attention. She is not wearing a necklace, keeping it sharp and clean.

5/7

Sunny Leone's footwear at We Women Want 2025

Her black heels look stunning! It gave height and structure to the power look. It also matches the monochrome palette.

6/7

Overall vibe of Sunny Leone

Sunny looks power packed and elegant in this outfit. She is a perfect mix of boss lady confidence and soft femininity. She stole the spotlight with her charming presence.

7/7

Disclaimer

This content is intended for information or general knowledge purpose only. All information was derived from publicly available sources. All pictures belong to their own respective owners. No copyright infringement intended. Viewer discretion is advised.

