We Women Want Conclave & Shakti Awards 2025: Sunny Leone’s Classy Look At This Event
Sunny Leone stunned the media with her look at the We Women Want 2025 event. She wore a chic monochrome look. Here is everything you need to know about the look:
Sunny Leone's dress at We Women Want 2025
Sunny is wearing a classic monochrome co-ord set. A black slit skirt paired with a white shirt featuring a bold bow. Her outfit looks sleek and powerful with a touch of glam.
Sunny Leone's hairstyle at We Women Want 2025
Her hair was styled in soft retro curls with a perfect volume. She gives a vintage vibe that balances the modern outfit.
Sunny Leone's makeup at We Women Want 2025
Her makeup has a dewy base with a soft glow. Her nude glossy lips with peachy blush look very classy and elegant. Smoky eyes and bold brows give definition to her face.
Sunny Leone's accessories at We Women Want 2025
She is wearing minimal yet classy jewelry with statement pearl earrings that stole attention. She is not wearing a necklace, keeping it sharp and clean.
Sunny Leone's footwear at We Women Want 2025
Her black heels look stunning! It gave height and structure to the power look. It also matches the monochrome palette.
Overall vibe of Sunny Leone
Sunny looks power packed and elegant in this outfit. She is a perfect mix of boss lady confidence and soft femininity. She stole the spotlight with her charming presence.
