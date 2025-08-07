We Women Want Conclave & Shakti Awards 2025: Sunny Leone Delivers Powerful Speech- Here’s What She Said

How Becoming a Mother Changed Sunny Leone?

Sunny Leone said, "Becoming a mother is absolutely amazing, it’s something I want to do, and I always knew I wanted to have children… I got really lucky, they changed my world. I have far more patience, and as per my work, it’s amazing to do both… I do want my children to see that I work hard and the things we have don’t come for free we have to work hard and put in the effort."