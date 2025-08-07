LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Cambodia operation sindoor abhishek bachhan bangladesh Dul Army Chief Upendra Dwivedi donald trump gaza japan Cambodia operation sindoor abhishek bachhan bangladesh Dul Army Chief Upendra Dwivedi donald trump gaza japan Cambodia operation sindoor abhishek bachhan bangladesh Dul Army Chief Upendra Dwivedi donald trump gaza japan Cambodia operation sindoor abhishek bachhan bangladesh Dul Army Chief Upendra Dwivedi donald trump gaza japan
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Cambodia operation sindoor abhishek bachhan bangladesh Dul Army Chief Upendra Dwivedi donald trump gaza japan Cambodia operation sindoor abhishek bachhan bangladesh Dul Army Chief Upendra Dwivedi donald trump gaza japan Cambodia operation sindoor abhishek bachhan bangladesh Dul Army Chief Upendra Dwivedi donald trump gaza japan Cambodia operation sindoor abhishek bachhan bangladesh Dul Army Chief Upendra Dwivedi donald trump gaza japan
LIVE TV
  • Home>
  • Photos»
  • We Women Want Conclave & Shakti Awards 2025: Sunny Leone Delivers Powerful Speech- Here’s What She Said

We Women Want Conclave & Shakti Awards 2025: Sunny Leone Delivers Powerful Speech- Here’s What She Said

Sunny Leone graces the We Women Want Conclave & Shakti Awards 2025. The actress, entrepreneur, and mother of three took the stage and broke all the stereotypes and inspired others through her journey as a mother, a wife, and a businesswoman. Take a look at her inspiring speech and the struggles she managed efficiently in her life. 

By: Last Updated: August 7, 2025 | 7:02 PM IST
Follow us on
Google News
We Women Want Conclave & Shakti Awards 2025: Sunny Leone Delivers Powerful Speech- Here’s What She Said - Photo Gallery
1/6

Sunny Leone on Most Powerful Lesson as Woman

Sunny Leone said, “You won’t putting yourself out there to be objectified... It's that word has just a back baggage… And that word ‘Objectification’ doesn’t have to be something negative."

We Women Want Conclave & Shakti Awards 2025: Sunny Leone Delivers Powerful Speech- Here’s What She Said - Photo Gallery
2/6

How Becoming a Mother Changed Sunny Leone?

Sunny Leone said, "Becoming a mother is absolutely amazing, it’s something I want to do, and I always knew I wanted to have children… I got really lucky, they changed my world. I have far more patience, and as per my work, it’s amazing to do both… I do want my children to see that I work hard and the things we have don’t come for free we have to work hard and put in the effort."

We Women Want Conclave & Shakti Awards 2025: Sunny Leone Delivers Powerful Speech- Here’s What She Said - Photo Gallery
3/6

Sunny Leone on Daniel Weber’s Role in Parenting

Sunny Leone said, "It depends on what kind of relationship you have with your partners… we figured very quickly that we want to work together not irritate each other… we never have a sit-down conversation that you're gonna do this, I’m gonna do this… It’s amazing to have a supportive husband who is very protective, and he allows me to be me."

We Women Want Conclave & Shakti Awards 2025: Sunny Leone Delivers Powerful Speech- Here’s What She Said - Photo Gallery
4/6

Important Lesson From Sunny Leone’s Surrogacy Journey

Sunny Leone said, "We applied to adopt a child, it takes a lot of time and paperwork to it’s instant when you have that feeling that’s gonna be my baby. We tried our very best to bring my daughter home… The process is very emotional… It’s not necessarily an easy journey but both my husband and I can move forward with."

We Women Want Conclave & Shakti Awards 2025: Sunny Leone Delivers Powerful Speech- Here’s What She Said - Photo Gallery
5/6

Game Changer Films or Songs for Sunny Leone

Sunny Leone said, "Mostly songs that really changed a lot of different things for me, like Baby Doll, Laila. But in business it’s never about one film or one thing.. It’s always about making sure of steady stream of work or steady choices of different work to do."

We Women Want Conclave & Shakti Awards 2025: Sunny Leone Delivers Powerful Speech- Here’s What She Said - Photo Gallery
6/6

Disclaimer

The content in this photo gallery is based on public appearances, statements, and media coverage. It is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. All views expressed by the speakers are their own.

Tags:

We Women Want Conclave & Shakti Awards 2025: Sunny Leone Delivers Powerful Speech- Here’s What She Said - Photo Gallery

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

We Women Want Conclave & Shakti Awards 2025: Sunny Leone Delivers Powerful Speech- Here’s What She Said - Photo Gallery

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

We Women Want Conclave & Shakti Awards 2025: Sunny Leone Delivers Powerful Speech- Here’s What She Said - Photo Gallery
We Women Want Conclave & Shakti Awards 2025: Sunny Leone Delivers Powerful Speech- Here’s What She Said - Photo Gallery
We Women Want Conclave & Shakti Awards 2025: Sunny Leone Delivers Powerful Speech- Here’s What She Said - Photo Gallery
We Women Want Conclave & Shakti Awards 2025: Sunny Leone Delivers Powerful Speech- Here’s What She Said - Photo Gallery

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?