We Women Want Conclave & Shakti Awards 2025: Sunny Leone Delivers Powerful Speech- Here’s What She Said
Sunny Leone on Most Powerful Lesson as Woman
Sunny Leone said, “You won’t putting yourself out there to be objectified... It's that word has just a back baggage… And that word ‘Objectification’ doesn’t have to be something negative."
How Becoming a Mother Changed Sunny Leone?
Sunny Leone said, "Becoming a mother is absolutely amazing, it’s something I want to do, and I always knew I wanted to have children… I got really lucky, they changed my world. I have far more patience, and as per my work, it’s amazing to do both… I do want my children to see that I work hard and the things we have don’t come for free we have to work hard and put in the effort."
Sunny Leone on Daniel Weber’s Role in Parenting
Sunny Leone said, "It depends on what kind of relationship you have with your partners… we figured very quickly that we want to work together not irritate each other… we never have a sit-down conversation that you're gonna do this, I’m gonna do this… It’s amazing to have a supportive husband who is very protective, and he allows me to be me."
Important Lesson From Sunny Leone’s Surrogacy Journey
Sunny Leone said, "We applied to adopt a child, it takes a lot of time and paperwork to it’s instant when you have that feeling that’s gonna be my baby. We tried our very best to bring my daughter home… The process is very emotional… It’s not necessarily an easy journey but both my husband and I can move forward with."
Game Changer Films or Songs for Sunny Leone
Sunny Leone said, "Mostly songs that really changed a lot of different things for me, like Baby Doll, Laila. But in business it’s never about one film or one thing.. It’s always about making sure of steady stream of work or steady choices of different work to do."
