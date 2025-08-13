LIVE TV
  Wednesday Series Actress Catherine Zeta-Jones Top 7 Smoking Hot Pics

Wednesday Series Actress Catherine Zeta-Jones Top 7 Smoking Hot Pics

Loved Wednesday? But did you see Wednesday’s Mom, Mrs Addams’ incredible hot photoshoots? Catherine Zeta-Jones stunned her fans with her bold and sexy looks. Here are the top 7 smoking hot pictures that prove she is a stunner.

August 13, 2025 | 12:57 PM IST
Wednesday Series Actress Catherine Zeta-Jones Top 7 Smoking Hot Pics
1/9

Catherine Zeta-Jones in Bikini

Catherine Zeta-Jones looks screaming hot in a nude color bikini with linen detailing on it. She completed her sultry look with a pastel green jacket and long black boots.

2/9

Catherine Zeta-Jones in Hot Red

Catherine Zeta-Jones exudes luxury in a red halter-neck gown. Her backless gown complements her curvy body perfectly.

3/9

Catherine Zeta-Jones Slutry Poses

Catherine Zeta-Jones looks sexy in a brow and white short midi dress. Her slutry pose featuring her bold cleavage is making rounds on the internet.

4/9

Catherine Zeta-Jones Semi Nude Photoshoot

Catherine Zeta-Jones looks surreal in a bold semi-nude photoshoot. Her toned body lying on the furry ground is worth manifesting.

5/9

Catherine Zeta-Jones in Black Corset

Catherine Zeta-Jones in a halter-neck black corset with matching underwear. She is giving baddie vibes in this photoshoot.

6/9

Catherine Zeta-Jones in Body Hugging Dress

Catherine Zeta-Jones looks beautiful and elegant in a deep U-neck red shimmery dress. This body-hugging dress complements her sleek body amazingly.

7/9

Catherine Zeta-Jones in See Through Dress

Catherine Zeta-Jones is ruling the couch and looking sexy in a see-through blue dress featuring long sleeves and a high neck.

8/9

Catherine Zeta-Jones Figure Complementing Dress

Catherine Zeta-Jones is turning the heat up in a golden shimmery dress. Her beautiful features, curvy figure, and cleavage are grabbing all the attention.

9/9

Disclamier

All images featured in this photo gallery are for informational and entertainment purposes only. The rights to the photographs belong to their respective owners, photographers, or copyright holders. No copyright infringement is intended.

