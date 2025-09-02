LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
emmanuel macron lady gaga delhi rain donald trump Ding Dong Ditch Prank Charles Roberts Breyer meta District Election Office emmanuel macron lady gaga delhi rain donald trump Ding Dong Ditch Prank Charles Roberts Breyer meta District Election Office emmanuel macron lady gaga delhi rain donald trump Ding Dong Ditch Prank Charles Roberts Breyer meta District Election Office emmanuel macron lady gaga delhi rain donald trump Ding Dong Ditch Prank Charles Roberts Breyer meta District Election Office
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
emmanuel macron lady gaga delhi rain donald trump Ding Dong Ditch Prank Charles Roberts Breyer meta District Election Office emmanuel macron lady gaga delhi rain donald trump Ding Dong Ditch Prank Charles Roberts Breyer meta District Election Office emmanuel macron lady gaga delhi rain donald trump Ding Dong Ditch Prank Charles Roberts Breyer meta District Election Office emmanuel macron lady gaga delhi rain donald trump Ding Dong Ditch Prank Charles Roberts Breyer meta District Election Office
LIVE TV
  • Home>
  • Photos»
  • Wednesday Season 2: Lady Gaga Joins Wednesday as Rosaline Rotwood Link to Addams Family

Wednesday Season 2: Lady Gaga Joins Wednesday as Rosaline Rotwood Link to Addams Family

Netflix has created a buzz among the fans with the announcement of Lady Gaga joining the Wednesday Season 2 Part 2. The pop star will play the role of Rosaline Rotwood, a mysterious character who is going to enter Nevermore Academy. Here’s a detailed view of his character in Wednesday Season 2. 

By: Last Updated: September 2, 2025 | 11:42 PM IST
Follow us on
Google News
Wednesday Season 2: Lady Gaga Look
1/5

Wednesday Season 2: Lady Gaga Look

Lady Gaga in Wednesday Season 2 Part 2 seen in a white attire with platinum blonde hair with the Addams Family loyal ‘Thing’ on her shoulder.

Wednesday Season 2: Lady Gaga Expected to Be Aunt Ophelia
2/5

Wednesday Season 2: Lady Gaga Expected to Be Aunt Ophelia

Lady Gaga can be expected to be seen as Ophelia Frump, also known as Aunt Ophelia, who is Morticia’s sister.

Wednesday Season 2: Lady Gaga's Relation With Addams Family
3/5

Wednesday Season 2: Lady Gaga's Relation With Addams Family

Netflix poster featuring Lady Gaga and Thing perched on her shoulders has sparked speculation showcasing a deep tie of hers to the Addams family.

Wednesday Season 2: Lady Gaga Song The Dead Dance
4/5

Wednesday Season 2: Lady Gaga Song The Dead Dance

Not only is Lady Gaga debuting in Wednesday Season 2, but also providing a song, The Dead Dance. The song will be released on September 03, directed by Tim Burton.

Disclaimer
5/5

Disclaimer

This photo gallery is based on early reports, fan theories, and speculations about Wednesday Season 2. Netflix has not officially confirmed all character details or storylines. Information may change once the series is released.

Tags:

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

QUICK LINKS