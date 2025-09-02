Wednesday Season 2: Lady Gaga Joins Wednesday as Rosaline Rotwood Link to Addams Family
Netflix has created a buzz among the fans with the announcement of Lady Gaga joining the Wednesday Season 2 Part 2. The pop star will play the role of Rosaline Rotwood, a mysterious character who is going to enter Nevermore Academy. Here’s a detailed view of his character in Wednesday Season 2.
Wednesday Season 2: Lady Gaga Look
Lady Gaga in Wednesday Season 2 Part 2 seen in a white attire with platinum blonde hair with the Addams Family loyal ‘Thing’ on her shoulder.
Wednesday Season 2: Lady Gaga Expected to Be Aunt Ophelia
Lady Gaga can be expected to be seen as Ophelia Frump, also known as Aunt Ophelia, who is Morticia’s sister.
Wednesday Season 2: Lady Gaga's Relation With Addams Family
Netflix poster featuring Lady Gaga and Thing perched on her shoulders has sparked speculation showcasing a deep tie of hers to the Addams family.
Wednesday Season 2: Lady Gaga Song The Dead Dance
Not only is Lady Gaga debuting in Wednesday Season 2, but also providing a song, The Dead Dance. The song will be released on September 03, directed by Tim Burton.
Disclaimer
This photo gallery is based on early reports, fan theories, and speculations about Wednesday Season 2. Netflix has not officially confirmed all character details or storylines. Information may change once the series is released.