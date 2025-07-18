LIVE TV
  • ” Weekend Gateway” Don’t Miss!! 8 Places Near Delhi

” Weekend Gateway” Don’t Miss!! 8 Places Near Delhi

Planning a weekend gateway from Delhi offers a refreshing break from the city’s hustle bustle. Whether it’s serene nature, hill retreats, wildlife encounters, or spiritual solace, the surroundings of Delhi provide diverse options for trips. Let’s dive into 8 Places near Delhi to escape from the boring routines. 

By: Akriti Kaul Last Updated: July 18, 2025 | 12:02 PM IST
1/9

Lansdowne

A serene hill station untouched by heavy commercialization, Lansdowne is known for its for its pine covered hills, colonial architecture, and peaceful ambience.

2/9

Chakrata

Chakrata is a secluded hill station about 330 km from Delhi and surrounded by lush forests and waterfalls. It offers options like trekking, birdwatching, and campaign.

3/9

Binsar

It is around 380 km from Delhi, a hidden gem known for its wildlife sanctuary and panoramic views of the Himalayas. The clear skies at night also make it great escape from boring life.

4/9

Orchha

It is a picturesque medieval town located about 480 km from Delhi, features magnificent palaces, temples, and cenotaphs along the Betwa River.

5/9

Pangot

It is just 15 km from Nainital, a tiny hamlet surrounded by oak and pine forests, lesser known spot offers beautiful homestays, hiking trails, and an escape into the lap of nature without the crowds of nearby hill stations.

6/9

Kuchesar

It is located about 80 km from Delhi, a heritage village known for the 18th- century Mud Fort. It's a great blend of history, culture, and countryside charm.

7/9

Shoghi

Shonghi is just over 330 km from Delhi and offers a peaceful alternative to its bustling neighbor. It is ideal for trekking, just relaxing and scenic beauty and cool mountain air.

8/9

Dausa

It is about 270 km from Delhi, a lesser known Rajasthani town, forts without the crowds of Jaipur. The local hospitality offers a true taste of rustic Rajasthan.

9/9

Disclaimer

The information provided is for informational purposes only, viewers may research more about the places.

