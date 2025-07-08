Weekend Getaways: Hidden Gems Near Bangalore

This photo gallery captures the essence of serene weekend escapes close to Bangalore, perfect for those seeking peace, adventure, or a break from the city’s chaos. From misty hills and scenic waterfalls to hidden trekking trails and tranquil retreats, each destination offers untouched beauty and fresh experiences. The collection is ideal for nature lovers, spiritual seekers, and weekend explorers looking to uncover less crowded, soulful spots that rejuvenate the mind and spirit.