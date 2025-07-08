LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Aaustralia Hossein Mousavian Bitchat Hyderabad family china brics donald trump COVID Aaustralia Hossein Mousavian Bitchat Hyderabad family china brics donald trump COVID Aaustralia Hossein Mousavian Bitchat Hyderabad family china brics donald trump COVID Aaustralia Hossein Mousavian Bitchat Hyderabad family china brics donald trump COVID
Live TV
TRENDING |
Aaustralia Hossein Mousavian Bitchat Hyderabad family china brics donald trump COVID Aaustralia Hossein Mousavian Bitchat Hyderabad family china brics donald trump COVID Aaustralia Hossein Mousavian Bitchat Hyderabad family china brics donald trump COVID Aaustralia Hossein Mousavian Bitchat Hyderabad family china brics donald trump COVID
  • Home>
  • Photos»
  • Weekend Getaways: Hidden Gems Near Bangalore

Weekend Getaways: Hidden Gems Near Bangalore

This photo gallery captures the essence of serene weekend escapes close to Bangalore, perfect for those seeking peace, adventure, or a break from the city’s chaos. From misty hills and scenic waterfalls to hidden trekking trails and tranquil retreats, each destination offers untouched beauty and fresh experiences. The collection is ideal for nature lovers, spiritual seekers, and weekend explorers looking to uncover less crowded, soulful spots that rejuvenate the mind and spirit.

By: Kanishka Rohilla Last Updated: July 8, 2025 | 4:25 PM IST
Follow us on
Google News
Hidden Gems Near Bangalore - Photo Gallery
1/9

Abbey Falls, Coorg

A 70-ft cascade cutting through dense coffee and spice plantations, viewed from a hanging bridge.

Hidden Gems Near Bangalore - Photo Gallery
2/9

Mallalli Falls, Coorg

A multi‑tiered waterfall plunging deep into the wild Kumaradhara forest.

Hidden Gems Near Bangalore - Photo Gallery
3/9

Chelavara (Chenevara) Falls, Coorg

A lesser-known waterfall surrounded by trekking trails and foggy hill slopes.

Hidden Gems Near Bangalore - Photo Gallery
4/9

Namdroling Monastery, Bylakuppe

Golden temple with vibrant Tibetan architecture, flanked by prayer flags

Hidden Gems Near Bangalore - Photo Gallery
5/9

Mandalpatti Peak Sunrise View

Rolling mist and green ridges at sunrise from this high‑altitude viewpoint

Hidden Gems Near Bangalore - Photo Gallery
6/9

Tadiandamol Trek, Somwarpet

Sweeping grass trails lead to Coorg’s highest peak, with panoramic Valley views.

Hidden Gems Near Bangalore - Photo Gallery
7/9

Nalknad Palace Ruins

Historic 18th-century palace set against a forested hillside, evoking bygone royalty

Hidden Gems Near Bangalore - Photo Gallery
8/9

Barapole River Rafting

Adventurers navigating rapids on the Barapole River, fringed by thick jungle.

Hidden Gems Near Bangalore - Photo Gallery
9/9

Kote Betta trek

Stony ridgeline rising like a fort against dramatic skies—popular trekking route.

Weekend Getaways: Hidden Gems Near Bangalore - Gallery Image

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?