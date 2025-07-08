Weekend Getaways: Hidden Gems Near Bangalore
This photo gallery captures the essence of serene weekend escapes close to Bangalore, perfect for those seeking peace, adventure, or a break from the city’s chaos. From misty hills and scenic waterfalls to hidden trekking trails and tranquil retreats, each destination offers untouched beauty and fresh experiences. The collection is ideal for nature lovers, spiritual seekers, and weekend explorers looking to uncover less crowded, soulful spots that rejuvenate the mind and spirit.
Abbey Falls, Coorg
A 70-ft cascade cutting through dense coffee and spice plantations, viewed from a hanging bridge.
Mallalli Falls, Coorg
A multi‑tiered waterfall plunging deep into the wild Kumaradhara forest.
Chelavara (Chenevara) Falls, Coorg
A lesser-known waterfall surrounded by trekking trails and foggy hill slopes.
Namdroling Monastery, Bylakuppe
Golden temple with vibrant Tibetan architecture, flanked by prayer flags
Mandalpatti Peak Sunrise View
Rolling mist and green ridges at sunrise from this high‑altitude viewpoint
Tadiandamol Trek, Somwarpet
Sweeping grass trails lead to Coorg’s highest peak, with panoramic Valley views.
Nalknad Palace Ruins
Historic 18th-century palace set against a forested hillside, evoking bygone royalty
Barapole River Rafting
Adventurers navigating rapids on the Barapole River, fringed by thick jungle.
Kote Betta trek
Stony ridgeline rising like a fort against dramatic skies—popular trekking route.