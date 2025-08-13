LIVE TV
Weekend Projects That Could Make You Financially Independent in 5 years

Who doesn’t like extra money, and if spending a little time on weekends can help you achieve financial independence, it’s not a bad choice. Here is a list of seven weekend projects that can even make you independent in the next five years. Yes, you heard that right, but consistency and effort are the main game changers here. 

1/8

Freelance Writing & Editing

Freelancing is worth the hype, and Gen Zs are mainly focused on becoming freelancers nowadays. Write articles, blogs, or edit content for any business platforms that will give a good amount of money.

2/8

E-Commerce Store

You can go smart in this and launch something that is not in the market and consumers are very in need of that product. Focus your weekends on product sourcing, marketing, and sales.

3/8

Online Course Creation

If you have any expertise, then just structure it into an online course and sell it. Record lectures, give online classes, design worksheets, and sell them to platforms like Drishti or Unacademy.

4/8

Stock Photography & Videography

If you have a hidden photographer in you, then capture some high quality images or video and upload it to Shutterstock or Adobe Stock. But you have to be consistent to generate a monthly income from this.

5/8

Blogging & Vlogging

Start writing a blog on whatever beat you like or on whatever topic you are confident about. Write SEO forced content and then link it with sponsored content or ads. If you don't feel shy in front of the camera, start vlogging. It's a good start to make extra money.

6/8

Mobile App

You can even develop a whole app on your weekends or any software related problem. Add subscription, ads, or one-time purchases for better revenue.

7/8

Real Estate Micro-Investing

Real estate is worth the hype nowadays. Take proper learning, join teams, and rental hacks. And then start purchasing and selling the houses or apartments. You can start with small investments to see where you stand.

8/8

Disclaimer

The information provided is for educational purposes only and is not financial advice. Results vary based on effort, skills, market conditions, and risk tolerance.

Weekend Projects That Could Make You Financially Independent in 5 years

