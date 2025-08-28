LIVE TV
  From Chewing Gum To Dancing: 7 Strange Laws That Still Exist in 2025

From Chewing Gum To Dancing: 7 Strange Laws That Still Exist in 2025

Laws were made to bring order and maintain peace in society, but some are making life hell for their citizens. Even in the 21st century, many strange rules still exist in this world. These laws may seem ridiculous in modern times, but only their government can take some action. Here are the top 7 insane laws that are still technically applicable in 2025.

August 28, 2025
Follow us on
Google News
No chewing gum
1/8

No chewing gum

In Singapore, selling or importing chewing gum is illegal. Only therapeutic gum with a prescription can be consumed and sold legally. It is enforced to maintain cleanliness in public spaces.

No High Heels
2/8

No High Heels

At Ancient Sites in Greece, wearing heels is banned. It prevents damage to ancient sculptures and stones.

No Public Kissing
3/8

No Public Kissing

In UAE, public displays of affection and love are banned. Tourists are advised to be extremely cautious.

Flushing a Toilet After 10 PM
4/8

Flushing a Toilet After 10 PM

In Switzerland, flushing a toilet late at night is banned due to noise pollution issues. It encourages quiet and peace in shared living spaces.

No dancing without a license
5/8

No dancing without a license

In Sweden, clubs and venues need a permit for dancing. It is aimed at regulating safety and entertainment standards.

It's Illegal to Forget Your Wife's Birthday
6/8

It's Illegal to Forget Your Wife's Birthday

In Samoa, a law requires husbands to remember their wives' birthdays. It symbolizes cultural emphasis on family respect.

It is illegal to die in the Houses of Parliament
7/8

It is illegal to die in the Houses of Parliament

Technically, in UK, dying in Parliament is considered a crime. It is rarely enforced, but still officially on record.

Disclaimer
8/8

Disclaimer

This content is intended for information or general knowledge purpose only. All information was derived from publicly available sources. All pictures belong to their own respective owners. No copyright infringement intended.

