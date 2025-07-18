Welcoming A Baby In Sawan 2025? Here Are 10 Name Ideas, In Pics
In Hindu culture, Sawan (Shravan Maas) is among the most sacred times to start something new, particularly a new life. The birth of a child during this spiritually encharged month is considered a divine favor, an omen of prosperity. Children born in Sawan are believed to have the peace of rains, the power of Shiva, and a profound harmony with nature’s beat.
If you’re expecting your little one this Sawan, picking a name that captures the spirit of the season- its poetry, beauty, and emotionmonth provides ageless inspiration.
Here are 10 stunning symbolic baby name suggestions- each embodying the spirit of Sawan, the elegance of Shiva, and the poetry of nature.
Shivansh
Born in the Sawan month where Lord Shiva showers his blessings, Shivansh translates to "a part of Lord Shiva," ideal for a child born in Sawan. Powerful, godly, and soulful-Shivansh comes along with blessings, strength, and peaceful presence.
Neerav
Silent like the pre-monsoon fog, Neerav represents quietness and serenity. A lovely name for a calm personality who introduces stillness, warmth, and a soft form of strength into your life.
Mahit
Mahit, honored and respected, is for a baby boy born to rule with dignity. Traditional in origin, this classic name embodies wisdom, humility, and strength in each syllable.
Varun
Varun is the name of the god of rain- grand and strong. Born during the time of rain, he'll have the beat of water and a heart as profound as the ocean.
Ishaan
Ishaan represents brilliance, protection, and godly energy. A bright name associated with Shiva and the northeast windid- ideal for a boy who'll illuminate your life with strength and elegance.
Sharvani
A fierce and divine manifestation of the Goddess. A bold and spiritual name for a Sawan-born girl representing courage, strength, and sacred feminine energy.
Meghna
As rain clouds which bring happiness after summer, Meghna is gentle, dreamy, and ideal name for a girl child whose laughter is like rain and whose soul has the serenity of the sky.
Tesha
Tesha is happiness in its original sense. For the girl who lights up your home with laughter, smiles, and a flicker of flame that is soft and relentless- like monsoon breezes.
Charvi
Charvi means beauty and charm, both within and without. A shining name for a lovely girl whose smile brightens the stormy skies- graceful, gentle, and dear to all those she encounters.
Anvika
A name that signifies strength and wholeness - Anvika for the girl who comes like a monsoon wind, fearless yet gentle. She's your wee storm of grace, strength, and unassuming brilliance.