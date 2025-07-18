LIVE TV
  Welcoming A Baby In Sawan 2025? Here Are 10 Name Ideas, In Pics

Welcoming A Baby In Sawan 2025? Here Are 10 Name Ideas, In Pics

In Hindu culture, Sawan (Shravan Maas) is among the most sacred times to start something new, particularly a new life. The birth of a child during this spiritually encharged month is considered a divine favor, an omen of prosperity. Children born in Sawan are believed to have the peace of rains, the power of Shiva, and a profound harmony with nature’s beat.

If you’re expecting your little one this Sawan, picking a name that captures the spirit of the season- its poetry, beauty, and emotionmonth provides ageless inspiration.

Here are 10 stunning symbolic baby name suggestions- each embodying the spirit of Sawan, the elegance of Shiva, and the poetry of nature.

By: Aradhna Khurana Last Updated: July 18, 2025 | 1:49 PM IST
Follow us on
Google News
1/10

Shivansh

Born in the Sawan month where Lord Shiva showers his blessings, Shivansh translates to "a part of Lord Shiva," ideal for a child born in Sawan. Powerful, godly, and soulful-Shivansh comes along with blessings, strength, and peaceful presence.

2/10

Neerav

Silent like the pre-monsoon fog, Neerav represents quietness and serenity. A lovely name for a calm personality who introduces stillness, warmth, and a soft form of strength into your life.

3/10

Mahit

Mahit, honored and respected, is for a baby boy born to rule with dignity. Traditional in origin, this classic name embodies wisdom, humility, and strength in each syllable.

4/10

Varun

Varun is the name of the god of rain- grand and strong. Born during the time of rain, he'll have the beat of water and a heart as profound as the ocean.

5/10

Ishaan

Ishaan represents brilliance, protection, and godly energy. A bright name associated with Shiva and the northeast windid- ideal for a boy who'll illuminate your life with strength and elegance.

6/10

Sharvani

A fierce and divine manifestation of the Goddess. A bold and spiritual name for a Sawan-born girl representing courage, strength, and sacred feminine energy.

7/10

Meghna

As rain clouds which bring happiness after summer, Meghna is gentle, dreamy, and ideal name for a girl child whose laughter is like rain and whose soul has the serenity of the sky.

8/10

Tesha

Tesha is happiness in its original sense. For the girl who lights up your home with laughter, smiles, and a flicker of flame that is soft and relentless- like monsoon breezes.

9/10

Charvi

Charvi means beauty and charm, both within and without. A shining name for a lovely girl whose smile brightens the stormy skies- graceful, gentle, and dear to all those she encounters.

10/10

Anvika

A name that signifies strength and wholeness - Anvika for the girl who comes like a monsoon wind, fearless yet gentle. She's your wee storm of grace, strength, and unassuming brilliance.

