Top 5 Women From US & UK Who Joined ISIS: Shamima Begum, Hoda Muthana, Sally Jones And More

Between 2013 and 2019, hundreds of Western women traveled to Syria and Iraq to join ISIS, drawn by extremist recruitment campaigns that exploited social media, promising a life of honor, purpose, and belonging. These women, often teenagers, were targeted to become brides for fighters but also participated in propaganda, recruitment, and in some cases, armed activities. The fall of the ISIS Caliphate left many of them and their children in refugee camps like Al-Hol and Roj, where ongoing human rights challenges persist. Estimates suggest that between 664 and 746 women from Western Europe, the US, and other nations traveled to conflict zones, with the highest numbers from countries such as the UK, France, and Germany.

Here Are the Top Western Women Who Joined ISIS Over The Years: