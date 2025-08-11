LIVE TV
  • What Happens to Your Body When You Eat Non-Veg Every Day

What Happens to Your Body When You Eat Non-Veg Every Day

Eating non-vegetarian food daily can provide essential nutrients like protein, vitamin B12, and iron, which support muscle growth, red blood cell production, and overall energy levels. However, excessive daily consumption—especially of red or processed meats—may increase the risk of heart disease, high cholesterol, certain cancers, and digestive issues. Balancing non-veg intake with plenty of vegetables, fruits, and whole grains can help minimize health risks while ensuring you get the benefits of animal-based nutrition.

By: Last Updated: August 11, 2025 | 3:49 PM IST
1/7

What Happens When You Eat Non-Veg Every Day

Eating non-veg every day has both positive and negative influences on health; provides a lot of nutrients, but can increase risk of diseases if eaten too much.

2/7

Nutritive Benefits

Non-veg provides protein, vitamin B12, iron, and omega-3 fatty acids that are important vitamins/minerals for muscle repair, nerve function, and immunity.

3/7

Possible Health Risks

Eating too much red meat and processed meat increases the risk of heart disease, diabetes, colon cancer, increased cholesterol levels in the blood, and plaque build-up in arteries more than anything else.

4/7

The Digestive System

Eating non-veg every day is low fibre, high fat, and may cause the feeling of fullness due to bloating, constipation, slow digestion, and strain on your digestive tract.

5/7

Weight and hormone aspects

Eating heavy non-vet items may lead to development of obesity, hormone pathologies, elevated aggression, poor mental health stability with chronic consumption.

6/7

Conclusion and Recommendations

Enjoy non-veg in moderation, eat plant foods in balance with the non-veg items developed, remember to eat fibres and exercise to eat healthier long-term to minimise any disease risk potential

7/7

Disclaimer

This content is for informational purposes only and is not a substitute for professional medical or dietary advice. Consult a qualified healthcare provider before making significant changes to your diet.

