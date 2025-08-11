What Happens to Your Body When You Eat Non-Veg Every Day

Eating non-vegetarian food daily can provide essential nutrients like protein, vitamin B12, and iron, which support muscle growth, red blood cell production, and overall energy levels. However, excessive daily consumption—especially of red or processed meats—may increase the risk of heart disease, high cholesterol, certain cancers, and digestive issues. Balancing non-veg intake with plenty of vegetables, fruits, and whole grains can help minimize health risks while ensuring you get the benefits of animal-based nutrition.