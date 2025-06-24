Live Tv
  • Blue Whale afterlife? What happens after death? Click to Know more

Blue Whale afterlife? What happens after death? Click to Know more

The death of the largest animal on Earth marks the beginning of a new ecological journey. One should never underestimate nature. Humans do burials by burying bodies or turning them into ashes, but have you ever thought how a body of a blue whale is buried? Its a part of the beauty of nature’s recycling process and explained below.

By: Vanshika Ahuja Last Updated: June 24, 2025 | 3:35 PM IST
The Floating Phase

After the death of a blue whale. its body floats on the ocean floor for sometime due to gases from decomposition.

Scavengers Dinner Time

Sharks, seabirds and fishes start coming around the whale and start feeding on it.

The Giant Falls

After the gases release, the body starts sinking deep into the ocean. This is called a "whale fall".

Scavengers stage

Again, scavengers start surrounding the body but this time, it's crabs and worms. Some fishes on the downside also join.

Bacteria Breakdown

Bacteria break downs fats present in bones in the form of releasing hydrogen sulfide, which is a feast to many organisms. This small ecosystem can last for decades, supporting 100s of species.

Back to Silence

Eventually, all that remains is bones, buried in the ocean. The process is complete.



Disclaimer-The information provided is only for general knowledge purpose. The content used was derived from publicly available sources. All images used belong to their respective owners. No copyright infringement intended.

