  • Home>
  • Photos»
  • What are Article 370 and 35A? Key Facts on Jammu and Kashmir’s Special Status

What are Article 370 and 35A? Key Facts on Jammu and Kashmir’s Special Status

Article 370 and 35A gave Jammu and Kashmir special status, revoked in 2019, making it fully governed by Indian law.

By: Last Updated: August 5, 2025 | 11:37 AM IST
Follow us on
Google News
What are Article 370 and 35A? Key Facts on Jammu and Kashmir’s Special Status - Photo Gallery
1/7

What Was Article 370?

As you know, Article 370 gave Jammu and Kashmir special autonomy. This allows it to have its own Constitution, laws, and administrative control.

What are Article 370 and 35A? Key Facts on Jammu and Kashmir’s Special Status - Photo Gallery
2/7

Powers Under Article 370

Only defense, foreign affairs, finance, and communications were controlled by India. Other laws needed the state government’s approval to apply.

What are Article 370 and 35A? Key Facts on Jammu and Kashmir’s Special Status - Photo Gallery
3/7

What Was Article 35A?

If you know that Article 35A allowed Jammu and Kashmir to define “permanent residents”. This gives them special rights in jobs, land, and benefits.

What are Article 370 and 35A? Key Facts on Jammu and Kashmir’s Special Status - Photo Gallery
4/7

Rights Under Article 35A

Only permanent residents could own property, access government jobs, and welfare schemes. Outsiders were restricted from settling in Jammu and Kashmir.

What are Article 370 and 35A? Key Facts on Jammu and Kashmir’s Special Status - Photo Gallery
5/7

What Changed in August 2019?

The government of India revokes Articles 370 and 35A. This will end the special status and bring Jammu and Kashmir under the Indian Constitution fully.

What are Article 370 and 35A? Key Facts on Jammu and Kashmir’s Special Status - Photo Gallery
6/7

Aftermath of the Abrogation

After recognising Jammu and Kashmir into two Union Territories, Jammu & Kashmir with a legislature, and Ladakh without one, under the central government's control.

What are Article 370 and 35A? Key Facts on Jammu and Kashmir’s Special Status - Photo Gallery
7/7

Disclaimer

The information provided in this article is for general awareness and educational purposes only. Please refer to official government sources for accurate legal details.

Tags:

What are Article 370 and 35A? Key Facts on Jammu and Kashmir’s Special Status - Photo Gallery

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

What are Article 370 and 35A? Key Facts on Jammu and Kashmir’s Special Status - Photo Gallery

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

What are Article 370 and 35A? Key Facts on Jammu and Kashmir’s Special Status - Photo Gallery
What are Article 370 and 35A? Key Facts on Jammu and Kashmir’s Special Status - Photo Gallery
What are Article 370 and 35A? Key Facts on Jammu and Kashmir’s Special Status - Photo Gallery
What are Article 370 and 35A? Key Facts on Jammu and Kashmir’s Special Status - Photo Gallery

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?