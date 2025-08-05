What are Article 370 and 35A? Key Facts on Jammu and Kashmir’s Special Status
Article 370 and 35A gave Jammu and Kashmir special status, revoked in 2019, making it fully governed by Indian law.
What Was Article 370?
As you know, Article 370 gave Jammu and Kashmir special autonomy. This allows it to have its own Constitution, laws, and administrative control.
Powers Under Article 370
Only defense, foreign affairs, finance, and communications were controlled by India. Other laws needed the state government’s approval to apply.
What Was Article 35A?
If you know that Article 35A allowed Jammu and Kashmir to define “permanent residents”. This gives them special rights in jobs, land, and benefits.
Rights Under Article 35A
Only permanent residents could own property, access government jobs, and welfare schemes. Outsiders were restricted from settling in Jammu and Kashmir.
What Changed in August 2019?
The government of India revokes Articles 370 and 35A. This will end the special status and bring Jammu and Kashmir under the Indian Constitution fully.
Aftermath of the Abrogation
After recognising Jammu and Kashmir into two Union Territories, Jammu & Kashmir with a legislature, and Ladakh without one, under the central government's control.
