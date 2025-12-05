LIVE TV
  What Is Brown Butter? 5 Easy Steps to Make It and Its Health Value

What Is Brown Butter? 5 Easy Steps to Make It and Its Health Value

Brown butter is nothing more than the butter that has been browned to a nutty and golden hue, resulting in a pleasant taste similar to that of dark caramel. The method to make this is melting the butter in a pan on medium heat, letting it bubble, then keeping it on the stove until there are brown spots. It is very tasty but it is still not good for health, being fat rich and therefore the general recommendation is to consume it moderately.

By: Last Updated: December 5, 2025 | 3:00 PM IST
Step 1: Melt the butter in a light colored pan over medium heat.

Step 2: Let it foam as the water evaporates.

Step 3: Stir occasionally until the milk solids sink and turn golden brown.

Step 4: Watch for a nutty aroma and amber color, that’s your cue.

Step 5: Remove from heat immediately and pour into a bowl to stop the cooking.

