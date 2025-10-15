What Is Budhi Diwali? Know the Significance, History, and Unique Traditions of This Ancient Festival

Budhi Diwali, also known as Old Diwali, is celebrated mainly in Himachal Pradesh and parts of Uttarakhand about a month after the main Diwali. The festival commemorates Lord Rama’s return to Ayodhya and the slaying of Ravana, symbolizing the triumph of good over evil. Celebrations include lighting diyas, traditional dances, community feasts, and animal processions. Budhi Diwali reflects ancient customs, agricultural traditions, and regional devotion, keeping alive India’s cultural diversity and heritage.