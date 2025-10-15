LIVE TV
  • What Is Budhi Diwali? Know the Significance, History, and Unique Traditions of This Ancient Festival

What Is Budhi Diwali? Know the Significance, History, and Unique Traditions of This Ancient Festival

Budhi Diwali, also known as Old Diwali, is celebrated mainly in Himachal Pradesh and parts of Uttarakhand about a month after the main Diwali. The festival commemorates Lord Rama’s return to Ayodhya and the slaying of Ravana, symbolizing the triumph of good over evil. Celebrations include lighting diyas, traditional dances, community feasts, and animal processions. Budhi Diwali reflects ancient customs, agricultural traditions, and regional devotion, keeping alive India’s cultural diversity and heritage.

October 15, 2025
Where and When Budhi Diwali Is Celebrated
1/5

Where and When Budhi Diwali Is Celebrated

Budhi Diwali is a festival that is celebrated in Uttarakhand and some areas of Himachal Pradesh. It usually falls 11 days after the main Diwali festival.

Mythological Origins and Legends
2/5

Mythological Origins and Legends

The festival is associated with local legends, one of which says that the news of Lord Rama's arrival reached the hills late, and thus, the celebration of Diwali was delayed.

Traditional Rituals and Food Customs
3/5

Traditional Rituals and Food Customs

Among the traditional rituals are the swinging of bright pinewood torches, beautifying of the animals, and making of the festive treats like poori and pakodi.

Community Spirit and Festive Activities
4/5

Community Spirit and Festive Activities

The festival brings together the community through activities like folk dances, singing, and the recognition of agricultural practices.

Cultural Heritage and Continuity
5/5

Cultural Heritage and Continuity

Budhi Diwali plays a significant role in the preservation of local culture and in linking younger generations to their cultural roots.

