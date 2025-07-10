What Is Guru Purnima And Why It Is Celebrated?
Guru Purnima is celebrated to honor gurus and spiritual teachers, marking the birth of Veda Vyasa. It emphasizes gratitude, self-growth, and devotion through rituals, sattvik food, and heartfelt wishes to those who guide us on life’s journey.
Guru Purnima is a sacred Hindu festival dedicated to honoring teachers, mentors, and spiritual guides. Celebrated on the full moon day (Purnima) in the Hindu month of Ashadha (June–July), it holds deep spiritual and cultural importance in India and Nepal.
Why Is It Celebrated?
The day is observed to honor gurus. It is believed that Guru Purnima marks the birthday of Veda Vyasa and the day when Lord Shiva appeared as the first guru. Hence, it is auspicious in Hinduism, Buddhism, and Jainism.
Significance
The term "guru" means anyone who removes darkness. Guru Purnima thus celebrates the divine relationship between the guru and disciple, strengthening self-reflection, spiritual growth, and reverence for those who guide us in our personal and moral journey.
What Food to Eat?
On Guru Purnima, people maintain being sattvik in their diet, comprising fruits, khichdi, sabudana, and milk sweets. Then, many remain fasting or eat very lightly to attain spiritual clarity and focus during rituals, prayers, and meditation.
Spiritual of Puja
Rituals entail taking the first bath of the day, wearing clean clothes, offering flowers and food to the gurus, repeating mantras, and meditating. Temples and ashrams organise Guru Pujas and satsangs to honour and seek blessings from their gurus.
Can We Wish Them?
On Guru Purnima, the teachers, mentors, parents, or spiritual guides who have helped you may be wished. A heartfelt "Thank you for your guidance" would show deep respect and appreciation for those who have inspired your learning and personal growth.