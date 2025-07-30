What Is a Tsunami? Causes, Earthquake Connection, and Major Events in Russia and Japan

Tsunamis are massive sea waves caused by underwater disturbances like earthquakes, volcanic eruptions, or landslides. Most tsunamis occur after powerful undersea earthquakes that displace ocean water. Japan and Russia, both located along the Pacific Ring of Fire, are especially prone to such natural disasters. Notable events include the 2011 Japan tsunami and recent 2025 seismic activity in the region, highlighting the devastating impact of these giant waves on coastal communities.