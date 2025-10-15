Diwali 2025: What should you NEVER buy on Dhanteras? Check Why

On Dhanteras, certain items are considered inauspicious to buy as they are believed to attract negative energy and block prosperity. Avoid purchasing glass or crystal items, sharp objects like knives or scissors, black-colored goods, leather products, and iron or steel utensils. Instead, opt for brass, copper, or silver items. Additionally, never bring home empty utensils; fill them with grains, sweets, or water to invite good fortune and positivity.