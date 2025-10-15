Diwali 2025: What should you NEVER buy on Dhanteras? Check Why
On Dhanteras, certain items are considered inauspicious to buy as they are believed to attract negative energy and block prosperity. Avoid purchasing glass or crystal items, sharp objects like knives or scissors, black-colored goods, leather products, and iron or steel utensils. Instead, opt for brass, copper, or silver items. Additionally, never bring home empty utensils; fill them with grains, sweets, or water to invite good fortune and positivity.
Avoid Buying Glass Items
You have to connect it for instability and negative energy. Things like glass, mirrors, or crystal items are not good choices for Dhanteras. Buy these for good fortune.
Steer Clear of Sharp Objects
It will be better if you do not buy knives, scissors, pins, and needles, which are regarded as inauspicious, as they symbolize cutting off the flow of prosperity. Do not purchase them on this day.
Say No to Black-Colored Items
Black represents negativity and bad luck during Dhanteras. Refrain from buying black garments or jewelry to continue the flow of positive energy.
Do Not Buy Leather Goods
Saturn's malefic impact is associated with leather products like a belt and wallet. This will have a negative impact if you purchase it on Dhanteras.
Avoid Buying Iron and Steel
Iron and steel are repelling and attracting negative influences related to Saturn. Go for brass, copper, or silver utensils instead for good luck.
Never Bring Home Empty Utensils
If you are buying new pots or vessels, it is necessary to fill them with grains, sweets, or water first before bringing them home for prosperity.