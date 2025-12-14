What Should Passengers Know About Fog-Related Flight Delays
Passengers should expect delays during fog, monitor flight updates, allow extra travel time, stay in touch with airlines, and follow airport advisories for rescheduling or assistance during low-visibility operations.
Here are some points where passengers should be aware of fog-related flight delays:
Monitor Flight Status
Passengers should check their flight status 24-48 hours before departure to stay updated on any potential delays or cancellations.
Download Airline Apps
Utilizing airline apps for real-time alerts on schedule changes can provide valuable information about flight status.
Book Morning Flights
Fog tends to lift by midday, reducing the risk of delays.
Pack Essentials
Including snacks, a portable charger, and essentials in your carry-on can be beneficial in case of delays.
Know Your Rights
Under EU261, passengers may be entitled to meals, hotel stays, or rebooking during long delays.
