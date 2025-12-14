LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Brown University donald trump American forces india lionel messi Cricket Brown University donald trump American forces india lionel messi Cricket Brown University donald trump American forces india lionel messi Cricket Brown University donald trump American forces india lionel messi Cricket
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Brown University donald trump American forces india lionel messi Cricket Brown University donald trump American forces india lionel messi Cricket Brown University donald trump American forces india lionel messi Cricket Brown University donald trump American forces india lionel messi Cricket
LIVE TV
  • Home>
  • Photos»
  • What Should Passengers Know About Fog-Related Flight Delays

What Should Passengers Know About Fog-Related Flight Delays

Passengers should expect delays during fog, monitor flight updates, allow extra travel time, stay in touch with airlines, and follow airport advisories for rescheduling or assistance during low-visibility operations.

Here are some points where passengers should be aware of fog-related flight delays:

By: Last Updated: December 14, 2025 | 6:20 AM IST
Follow us on
Google News
Monitor Flight Status
1/6

Monitor Flight Status

Passengers should check their flight status 24-48 hours before departure to stay updated on any potential delays or cancellations.

Download Airline Apps
2/6

Download Airline Apps

Utilizing airline apps for real-time alerts on schedule changes can provide valuable information about flight status.

Book Morning Flights
3/6

Book Morning Flights

Fog tends to lift by midday, reducing the risk of delays.

Pack Essentials
4/6

Pack Essentials

Including snacks, a portable charger, and essentials in your carry-on can be beneficial in case of delays.

Know Your Rights
5/6

Know Your Rights

Under EU261, passengers may be entitled to meals, hotel stays, or rebooking during long delays.

Disclaimer
6/6

Disclaimer

This content is intended solely for informational and educational purposes. It is compiled from publicly available sources, and NewsX has no direct association with the information provided.

Tags:

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

QUICK LINKS