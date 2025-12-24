LIVE TV
  • What to Eat in Winter to Boost Immunity and Prevent Seasonal Illness

What to Eat in Winter to Boost Immunity and Prevent Seasonal Illness

Winter often brings seasonal infections, low energy, and frequent colds. Including immunity-boosting foods in your daily diet can help strengthen your body’s defense system and keep you healthy throughout the cold months.

Published: December 24, 2025 17:38:07 IST
Citrus Fruits (Orange, Lemon, Amla)
1/6

Citrus Fruits (Orange, Lemon, Amla)

Rich in vitamin C, these fruits help strengthen your immune system and protect against seasonal colds.
They also support faster recovery and keep your skin healthy during winter dryness.

Ginger
2/6

Ginger

Ginger has natural anti-inflammatory and antibacterial properties that help fight infections.
It keeps the body warm from inside and soothes sore throat and congestion.

Turmeric
3/6

Turmeric

Turmeric contains curcumin, which boosts immunity and reduces inflammation.
Adding it to milk or meals in winter helps the body fight infections naturally.

Garlic
4/6

Garlic

Garlic helps activate immune cells and protects against cold and flu.
Regular intake improves overall immunity and supports better heart health in winter.

Nuts & Dry Fruits (Almonds, Walnuts, Raisins)
5/6

Nuts & Dry Fruits (Almonds, Walnuts, Raisins)

Packed with vitamin E and healthy fats, they strengthen the body’s defense system.
They also provide warmth and long-lasting energy during cold weather.

Leafy Green Vegetables (Spinach, Methi)
6/6

Leafy Green Vegetables (Spinach, Methi)

These greens are rich in vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants that support immunity.
Including them regularly helps the body stay strong and resistant to winter illnesses.

