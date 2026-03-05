What Was Nancy Grewal’s Net Worth? 45-Year-Old Punjab-Origin YouTuber, Known For Anti-Khalistan Videos, Brutally Stabbed in Canada
Nancy Grewal Death: A 45-year-old woman of Punjabi origin has been identified as the victim of a fatal stabbing in LaSalle, leaving the local community in shock. The victim, Nancy Grewal from Windsor, was known for her Anti-Khalistan videos. According to police, she was attacked on Tuesday night.
Who Was Nancy Grewal?
Nancy Grewal was also known for her outspoken views on social media. She had frequently commented on the India-Canada tensions, openly critcising Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau as well as Khalistani extremists.
Who Killed Nancy Grewal?
According to Nancy Grewal’s mother, she posted videos against Radha Soami Satsang Beas chief Baba Gurinder Singh Dhillon, after he called on Akali leader Bikram Singh Majithia in Nabha jail a few weeks back. She alleged that one of the three came to her house earlier with his face covered for the purpose of recce.
Nancy Grewal Net Worth
Nancy Grewal’s currently net worth is not publicly disclosed. She gained significant attention for her viral videos commenting on Indian and Canadian political issues.
Nancy Grewal Family
Nancy Grewal’s mother resides in Jalandhar, Punjab. Following Nancy’s death, she has publicly accused harliners and specific individuals associated with a local gurudwara in Ontario of being responsible for the attack.
Nancy Grewal Husband
According to her mother, Nancy Grewal went to Canada after her marriage to a singer who lived there. She wanted a career in singing but could not make it and anchored stage shows. “Though it was the boy who sought her hand in marriage, after reaching there they fell out afte some time and she had to fend for herself,” she said.