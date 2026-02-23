LIVE TV
What’s Inside Gauri Khan’s Ancestral Dalhousie Villa? Shah Rukh Khan’s Wife Revives Secret Retreat; Stay Costs Rs 1.2 Lakh A Night

Gauri Khan turned The Chestnut Grove which belongs to her family since the 1930s into a high-end vacation destination. The 8000 square foot villa combines elements from Gauri Khan’s childhood with contemporary glass design to offer accommodations at a nightly rate of ₹1.2 lakh.

Published: February 23, 2026 13:08:55 IST
Deep Generative History
Deep Generative History

Deep Generative History

Bought in 1933 by Gauri’s great-grandfather, this estate has served as the family’s emotional anchor for nearly a century. It is the cherished site where Gauri spent her childhood summers, making the restoration a deeply personal tribute to her roots.

The Design Philosophy
The Design Philosophy

The Design Philosophy

In a creative partnership with her cousin Rustam Tiwari, Gauri focused on preserving the villa's original "soul" while adding high-end functionality. The result is a space that avoids the stiffness of a hotel, favoring a "lived-in" warmth that balances heritage with modern luxury.

Architectural Highlights
Architectural Highlights

Architectural Highlights

The villa features a striking 8,000-square-foot layout defined by a massive glass facade that offers immersive views of the surrounding pine forest. Inside, a grand fireplace and a dining area with a massive skylight create a cozy atmosphere that stays bright and warm year-round.

Exclusive Accommodations
Exclusive Accommodations

Exclusive Accommodations

The property hosts six uniquely themed bedrooms, ranging from suites that open into private gardens to a secluded attic hideaway with sloping wooden ceilings. Each room is designed with rustic stone accents and underfloor heating to ensure comfort during Dalhousie’s snowy winters.

Premium Pricing
Premium Pricing

Premium Pricing

Guests can experience this celebrity-designed retreat for approximately Rs 1.2 lakh per night for the entire villa, making it ideal for large groups. For individual travelers, separate rooms are typically available at rates ranging from Rs 15,000 to Rs 25,000, depending on the season.

Personal Legacy Over Business
Personal Legacy Over Business

Personal Legacy Over Business

Unlike her commercial projects for Bollywood elite, this project was envisioned as a private "winter home in the hills" now shared with the public. It prioritizes privacy and communal gathering spaces, encouraging guests to create their own family memories just as Gauri once did.

