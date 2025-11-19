When Is Black Friday Sale 2025? PlayStation Reveals Big Deals on PS5 Consoles, Games & Accessories Upto Rs 10,000 Discount
Black Friday 2025 is just around the corner, bringing shoppers some of the year’s biggest discounts. PlayStation has announced exciting deals on PS5 consoles, games, and accessories, giving gamers a chance to grab their favorite products with Rs 10,000 discount. Let’s take a look at Black Friday Sale date, PS5 discount offers, and where to grab them.
Black Friday Sale: Date
Black Friday Sale starts from November 21 to December 04, 2025. PlayStation India announced big discounts on PS5 Consoles, Games, & Accessories.
PS5 Console Black Friday Deals
The PlayStation 5 console (Disc Edition) will be offered at Rs 49,990, reduced from its original price of Rs 54,990, while the PS5 Digital Edition will cost Rs 44,990, down from Rs 49,990. Both consoles are getting a Rs 5,000 discount.
PS5 DualSense Controllers Discounts
DualSense controllers in all standard colors, including White, Black, Red, Grey Camo, and Ice Blue, are now available at Rs 4,390, down from Rs 6,390, offering a Rs 2,000 discount. The premium metallic and chrome versions, including Metallic Blue, Metallic Red, Chrome Teal, and Chrome Indigo, are priced at Rs 4,849, reduced from Rs 6,849, also reflecting a Rs 2,000 discount.
PlayStation VR2 Discounts
The PlayStation VR2 headset gets the biggest discount of Rs 10,000, bringing its price down to Rs 34,999 from Rs 44,999. The Pulse Explore Wireless Earbuds are reduced by Rs 9,000 to Rs 9,990, while the Pulse Elite Wireless Headset drops Rs 5,000 to Rs 7,990. The DualSense Edge Wireless Controller, built for competitive gaming, is now available at Rs 15,990 after a Rs 3,000 discount.
PS5 and PF4 Available at Discount
Several popular PS5 games are part of the sale, each with attractive discounts. Death Stranding 2 is now available for Rs 4,199 after a Rs 1,000 price cut, while Astro Bot is priced at Rs 3,199. Action-packed titles like Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, Rise of the Ronin, and Gran Turismo 7 are all offered at Rs 2,599, with discounts ranging from Rs 2,000 to Rs 2,600. God of War Ragnarök receives the largest discount of Rs 3,100, reducing its price to Rs 2,099 from Rs 5,199. Other popular games such as Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut, The Last of Us Part 1 Remake, and Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart are also available for Rs 2,599, down from Rs 5,199.
Where to Grab PS5 Black Friday Deals?
Shoppers can grab these offers both online and offline. Online platforms include Amazon, Flipkart, Blinkit, and Zepto, while offline options feature Croma, Reliance Digital, Vijay Sales, Sony Center, and other authorized PlayStation stores across India.
Disclaimer
Prices and discounts mentioned are as per official announcements at the time of publication and may vary across platforms or stores. Offers are subject to availability and may change without prior notice. Readers are advised to check with retailers before making a purchase.