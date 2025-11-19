When Is Black Friday Sale 2025? PlayStation Reveals Big Deals on PS5 Consoles, Games & Accessories Upto Rs 10,000 Discount

PS5 and PF4 Available at Discount

Several popular PS5 games are part of the sale, each with attractive discounts. Death Stranding 2 is now available for Rs 4,199 after a Rs 1,000 price cut, while Astro Bot is priced at Rs 3,199. Action-packed titles like Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, Rise of the Ronin, and Gran Turismo 7 are all offered at Rs 2,599, with discounts ranging from Rs 2,000 to Rs 2,600. God of War Ragnarök receives the largest discount of Rs 3,100, reducing its price to Rs 2,099 from Rs 5,199. Other popular games such as Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut, The Last of Us Part 1 Remake, and Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart are also available for Rs 2,599, down from Rs 5,199.