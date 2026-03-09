LIVE TV
  • When Is Shakira’s Third Concert in India Tour: Check Date, City, Venue, How to Purchase Ticket, Price- Details Inside

When Is Shakira’s Third Concert in India Tour: Check Date, City, Venue, How to Purchase Ticket, Price- Details Inside

Global pop icon Shakira is all set to return to India with her much-awaited concert tour, creating huge excitement among music lovers across the country. After nearly two decades, the Grammy-winning singer will perform live in India as part of the Feeding India Concert 2026, with shows planned in major cities like Mumbai and New Delhi. Here’s everything about Shakira’s concert in India date, time, city, venue, and ticket booking details. 

Published By: Published: March 9, 2026 11:52:28 IST
When Is Shakira’s Third Show in India Tour?
1/6

When Is Shakira’s Third Show in India Tour?

Amid overwhelming demand for Shakira’s concert tickets, organisers have also added a third show, giving fans another chance to watch the “Hips Don’t Lie” singer perform live.

Shakira’s Mumbai Concert Date in India Tour
2/6

Shakira’s Mumbai Concert Date in India Tour

Shakira has announced an additional date for her Mumbai concert, with the newly added performance set to take place on April 11.

Shakira’s Mumbai Concert Venue
3/6

Shakira’s Mumbai Concert Venue

Shakira’s Mumbai concerts will be held at Mahalaxmi Racecourse. Her first show in Mumbai is scheduled for April 10. The singer will also perform in New Delhi on April 15 as part of her India tour.

Shakira’s Delhi Concert Date in India Tour
4/6

Shakira’s Delhi Concert Date in India Tour

Shakira is set to give an energetic performance in Delhi on April 15, following her two Mumbai concerts.

Feeding India Concert 2026: Shakira Concert Ticket Price
5/6

Feeding India Concert 2026: Shakira Concert Ticket Price

Tickets for Shakira’s concerts in Mumbai and New Delhi went on sale on March1. For the Mumbai show, tickets are available in several price categories, with general admission starting at Rs 6,000 and the most premium tickets priced at Rs 32,000.

How to Book Shakira Concert Ticket?
6/6

How to Book Shakira Concert Ticket?

Shar–eyed social media users spotted an additional show listed on the District by Zomato app. However, ticket sales for this newly added concert have not started yet on the platform, and there is currently no official update on when booking for Shakira’s second show will open.

