When Real Life Turns Dramatic: OTT Shows Based On True Events You Can’t Miss
The world of streaming platforms is filled with fascinating series that are based on true events. These programs make history, crime, and scandal so interesting that they turn into series that can be watched in one go, that is, providing exciting and sometimes very moving views of the world’s most important true stories.
Chernobyl
This intense miniseries dramatizes the catastrophic 1986 nuclear disaster in the Soviet Union. It follows the incredible efforts of the scientists, cleanup crew, and first responders who risked everything to contain the unthinkable accident.
Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story
The riveting rise and spectacular fall of stockbroker Harshad Mehta, who single-handedly manipulated the Indian stock market in the 1990s. It chronicles how a common man found and exploited systemic flaws to become India's biggest financial rogue.
When They See Us
A heart-wrenching miniseries chronicling the notorious case of the "Central Park Five," five Black and Latino teenagers wrongly convicted of a 1989 assault. It depicts their coerced confessions, long years in prison, and ultimate exoneration.
Narcos
This crime drama chronicles the life of the notorious Colombian drug lord Pablo Escobar, head of the Medellín Cartel, during the cocaine wars of the 1980s. It is told primarily from the perspective of the American DEA agents who were trying to capture him.
The Crown
A lavish historical drama that traces the life and decades-long reign of Queen Elizabeth II, exploring the political rivalries and personal romances that shaped the second half of the 20th century. It offers a fictionalized but detailed look into the pressures and duties of the British royal family.
Delhi Crime
A gritty police procedural based on the exhaustive investigation into the horrific 2012 Delhi gang rape case. The series follows Deputy Commissioner Vartika Chaturvedi and her team as they race against time to capture all the perpetrators amid massive public and political pressure.