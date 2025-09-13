When Trends Turn To Troll! Netizens Post Funny Nano Banana Images Of Mamata Banerjee, Akhilesh Yadav And Others

Google’s Gemini app has launched a new feature that is going viral as the “Nano Banana” trend. This feature allows users to create free and realistic 3D figurines from just a photo and a short text prompt. The trend has spread rapidly across social media because it is simple to use and produces striking results. Anyone can generate lifelike miniatures without technical skills or extra cost. The feature places the figurines in realistic settings, complete with transparent acrylic bases and packaging mockups that resemble collectible items available in stores.

How the ‘Nano Banana’ Trend Works?

Users participate in the Nano Banana trend by uploading a picture and typing a short prompt into the Gemini platform. The tool then creates a 3D figurine on a virtual desktop, where a modelling preview appears on a nearby screen. The process is quick, free, and designed for easy access by all users. Social media has played a big role in the spread of this trend, with people sharing their miniature versions online. Many users are experimenting with celebrity lookalikes, pet figurines, and playful designs, making the trend a creative outlet for different age groups.