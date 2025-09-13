LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
earthquake justin baldoni Guinness World Records Congo news elon musk earthquake justin baldoni Guinness World Records Congo news elon musk earthquake justin baldoni Guinness World Records Congo news elon musk earthquake justin baldoni Guinness World Records Congo news elon musk
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
earthquake justin baldoni Guinness World Records Congo news elon musk earthquake justin baldoni Guinness World Records Congo news elon musk earthquake justin baldoni Guinness World Records Congo news elon musk earthquake justin baldoni Guinness World Records Congo news elon musk
LIVE TV
  • Home>
  • Photos»
  • When Trends Turn To Troll! Netizens Post Funny Nano Banana Images Of Mamata Banerjee, Akhilesh Yadav And Others

When Trends Turn To Troll! Netizens Post Funny Nano Banana Images Of Mamata Banerjee, Akhilesh Yadav And Others

Google’s Gemini app has launched a new feature that is going viral as the “Nano Banana” trend. This feature allows users to create free and realistic 3D figurines from just a photo and a short text prompt. The trend has spread rapidly across social media because it is simple to use and produces striking results. Anyone can generate lifelike miniatures without technical skills or extra cost. The feature places the figurines in realistic settings, complete with transparent acrylic bases and packaging mockups that resemble collectible items available in stores.

How the ‘Nano Banana’ Trend Works? 

Users participate in the Nano Banana trend by uploading a picture and typing a short prompt into the Gemini platform. The tool then creates a 3D figurine on a virtual desktop, where a modelling preview appears on a nearby screen. The process is quick, free, and designed for easy access by all users. Social media has played a big role in the spread of this trend, with people sharing their miniature versions online. Many users are experimenting with celebrity lookalikes, pet figurines, and playful designs, making the trend a creative outlet for different age groups.

By: Last Updated: September 13, 2025 | 12:36 PM IST
Follow us on
Google News
PM Modi
1/8

PM Modi

Pic Credit : X

Rahul And Sonia Gandhi
2/8

Rahul And Sonia Gandhi

Pic Credit : X

Rahul Gandhi
3/8

Rahul Gandhi

Pic Credit : X

PM Modi In Nano Traend
4/8

PM Modi In Nano Traend

Pic Credit: Indian.compass

Arvind Kejriwal
5/8

Arvind Kejriwal

Pic Credit: Indian.compass

Mamata Banerjee
6/8

Mamata Banerjee

Pic Credit: Indian.compass

Tejashwi Yadav
7/8

Tejashwi Yadav

Pic Credit: Indian.compass

Akhilesh Yadav
8/8

Akhilesh Yadav

Pic Credit: Indian.compass

Tags:

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

QUICK LINKS