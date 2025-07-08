- Home>
When Whether Got Wet And So Did Emotions: 7 Bollywood Movies Where Whether Played The Main Character
Bollywood loves drama, and drama comes from snowy goodbyes and rain-soaked heartbreaks. Here’s a list of 7 movies which used stormy skies and windy whether to create some of the most iconic emotional moments in cinema.
Sanam Teri Kasam (2016)
This movie depicts snowfall as a metaphor for loneliness and love that's frozen in time. The tragic ending hits even harder against the cold, silent backdrop. Every visual feels like a heartbreak in slow motion.
Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham (2001)
It is a classic Karan Johar style melodrama. The rain mirrors pent-up emotions. The emotional reunion in rain between Rahul and his mother is iconic.
Aashiqui 2 (2013)
From love songs to final goodbyes, rain is everywhere in this film. It adds a constant mood off longing, drowning emotions and melancholy. The iconic 'Tum Hi Ho' scenes wouldn't hit the same without that rain.
Jab we Met (2007)
Rain is used as a symbol of emotional release, vulnerable truth and a fresh start. Rain is also the turning point when Aditya finally opens up and Geet gets left behind.
Barfi! (2012)
Whether enhances the silence, innocence and nostalgia in the story. This movie was set in rain kissed Darjeeling, where every drizzle felt like a soft tear or a happy memory.
Highway (2014)
From dusty plains to snowy mountains, every shift in weather reflects Veera's inner journey. Snow depicted fear and captivity while sunshine depicted freedom.
Chennai Express (2013)
The rain and fog bring chemistry between the leads, chaos and comedy. The weather adds to the high drama moments and over the top fun.
