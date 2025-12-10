LIVE TV
chennai super kings balochistan asim munir Candidates Tournament 2026 Amazon 35 billion investment elon musk donald trump peace deal trump female journalist pakistan
chennai super kings balochistan asim munir Candidates Tournament 2026 Amazon 35 billion investment elon musk donald trump peace deal trump female journalist pakistan
  • Where the Sun Meets Love: Top 10 Most Romantic Sunset Points Across the Globe for Your Perfect Getaway

Where the Sun Meets Love: Top 10 Most Romantic Sunset Points Across the Globe for Your Perfect Getaway

Planning to propose to your partner? Why not try to do it in the most beautiful sunset ever? A perfect sunset can turn a simple moment into a lifelong memory. From Santorini to Indonesia, here are the top 10 options where you can propose to your partner and make your special moment more memorable. 

By: Anshul Rani Last Updated: December 10, 2025 | 12:47 PM IST
Santorini, Greece
1/10

Santorini, Greece

Santorini, Greece: Santorini is consistently ranked among the world's most romantic destinations.

Bali, Indonesia
2/10

Bali, Indonesia

Bali, Indonesia: Bali sunsets are warm, fiery, and deeply romantic. Bali is also one of the top romantic destinations for couples in 2025.

Venice, Italy
3/10

Venice, Italy

Venice, Italy: A city built for lovers, Venice becomes even more enchanting during sunset. Watching the sky glow over the canals is an unforgettable experience.

Maldives
4/10

Maldives

Maldives: It is popular for private overwater villas, with nothing but water and silence around you.

Udaipur, India
5/10

Udaipur, India

Udaipur, India: It is called the City of Lakes and is one of the most romantic honeymoon and wedding destinations.

Cape Town, South Africa
6/10

Cape Town, South Africa

Cape Town, South Africa: Camps Bay offers a dramatic sunset framed by the Twelve Apostles mountain range. Couples can enjoy a warm sunset and a beachfront dinner on their special days.

Angkor Wat, Cambodia
7/10

Angkor Wat, Cambodia

Angkor Wat, Cambodia: Surrounded by centuries-old temples, Angkor Wat offers peaceful and meditative sunset views—perfect for couples seeking calm and connection.

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
8/10

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil: Rio’s beaches come alive at sunset with sea breezes, pastel clouds, and vibrant energy. It’s a romantic yet lively setting for a memorable proposal.

Portugal
9/10

Portugal

Portugal: Old towns, quiet gardens and dramatic coastlines add charm-a Mandarin sunset is like a picture, which is painted slowly minute by minute.

Disclaimer
10/10

Disclaimer

Disclaimer: This content is intended solely for informational and educational purposes. It is compiled from publicly available sources, and NewsX has no direct association with the information provided.

