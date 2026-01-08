LIVE TV
  • Where to Find the Most Delicious Hot Chocolate in Delhi: Top 5 Cafes You Must Visit

Where to Find the Most Delicious Hot Chocolate in Delhi: Top 5 Cafes You Must Visit

Winter in Delhi calls for cozy cafes and indulgent drinks. If you’re a chocolate lover there’s nothing better than sipping a rich creamy hot chocolate to warm your soul. From artisanal cafes to iconic dessert spots. Here are 5 places in Delhi where you can enjoy the best hot chocolate.

Published By: Harshita Gothi Published: January 8, 2026 13:32:17 IST
Perch Wine & Coffee Bar – Khan Market
Known for its European style ambience. Perch serves a velvety hot chocolate made with premium Belgian chocolate. Pair it with their signature desserts for a complete experience.

Elma’s Bakery, Bar & Kitchen – Khan Market
A cozy homely spot famous for freshly baked goodies. Elma’s hot chocolate is thick, rich and perfect for chilly Delhi evenings.

Theos – Vasant Vihar
Famous for its desserts, Theos offers a luxurious hot chocolate topped with whipped cream and chocolate shavings. A must try for chocolate enthusiasts.

Diggin – Vasant Kunj & Shahpur Jat
With a whimsical decor and outdoor seating. Diggin’s hot chocolate is indulgent and comforting. Their hot chocolate comes with optional toppings like marshmallows and caramel drizzle.

Cafe Dori – DLF Cyber Hub & Hauz Khas
Minimalistic and chic, Cafe Dori’s hot chocolate is a smooth blend of milk and premium cocoa, ideal for those who enjoy a perfect balance of sweetness and chocolate flavor.

Disclaimer
Content is for informational purposes. Cafe timings and menu items may vary.

