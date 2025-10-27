Which City is Known as the “City of Gold”? Check the Legacy Behind Its Glittering Title
Famously called the “City of Gold,” this global hub gained its name from a rich history of gold trading, iconic markets, and enduring luxury. Long before modern wealth, its economy thrived on gold and pearl commerce, and today it remains a leading center for global gold exports.
Global Reputation
Besides, Dubai has won the title of the "City of Gold" for its gold trade that is flourishing and its jewelry markets that are shining so brightly that they draw customers from all over the globe.
Gold Souk
Deira, the location of the Dubai Gold Souk, is the place where the largest gold retail hub in the world can be found, and there are hundreds of specialized shops there that sell gold in a variety of designs.
Rich Trading History
The gold thing of Dubai has its roots in the city’s transformation into a port and gold trading center, with no tax policies attracting merchants from all over the world. Thus, it became a significant trading center of gold and other goods in the Middle East.
Economic Backbone
The area that is now known as Dubai may have been poor in terms of natural resources, but it was for sure a place for gold and pearl trading. Gold was also the mainstay of the economy. Hence, the city’s luxurious image was already well established.
Present-Day Status
In the present day, Dubai is still among the top gold export centers in the world, where gold is commercially and culturally very much a part of the city and is recognized as such by the residents.