Which City Is Known As The Science City Of India? Explore Bengaluru’s Innovation, Heritage, And Tech Wonders

Bengaluru, the vibrant capital of Karnataka, isn’t just a city, it’s India’s very own “Science City,” buzzing with tech, research, and innovation. Often called the “Silicon Valley of India,” it’s home to thousands of IT companies, top-notch research institutions, and startups that are rewriting the future. But Bengaluru isn’t all screens and circuits; it cleverly mixes history, culture, and greenery with gems like Lalbagh Botanical Garden and Bangalore Palace. With its cosmopolitan vibe, mouth-watering food scene, and premier educational hubs, the city effortlessly blends tradition with modernity. From cutting-edge science to lush gardens, Bengaluru’s got a story in every corner, waiting to be explored.
(Disclaimer: All photos and information provided in this gallery are publicly available and sourced from open resources. They are used for educational and informational purposes only. We do not claim ownership of any images or proprietary content featured.)