Which City Is Known As The Science City Of India? Explore Bengaluru’s Innovation, Heritage, And Tech Wonders

Bengaluru, the vibrant capital of Karnataka, isn’t just a city, it’s India’s very own “Science City,” buzzing with tech, research, and innovation. Often called the “Silicon Valley of India,” it’s home to thousands of IT companies, top-notch research institutions, and startups that are rewriting the future. But Bengaluru isn’t all screens and circuits; it cleverly mixes history, culture, and greenery with gems like Lalbagh Botanical Garden and Bangalore Palace. With its cosmopolitan vibe, mouth-watering food scene, and premier educational hubs, the city effortlessly blends tradition with modernity. From cutting-edge science to lush gardens, Bengaluru’s got a story in every corner, waiting to be explored.