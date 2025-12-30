Which country Celebrates New Year Even Before India On 31st December? Check Complete List of Countries
Several Pacific nations, led by Kiribati’s Kiritimati Island, welcome the New Year 2026 before India due to advanced time zones, while the Americas celebrate last.
New Year 2026
Kiritimati (Christmas Island), Kiribati
• Places within the UTC +14 time zone
• The first area in the world to celebrate the New Year
• Very isolated Pacific island festival
UTC +13 to +12.75
• UTC +12:45 Chatham Islands, New Zealand
• UTC +13- New Zealand (main islands)
• UTC +13- Tonga & Samoa
• UTC +12- Fiji & parts of Russia
UTC +11 to +8
• UTC +11- Australia of the east coast
• UTC +9- Japan, South Korea
• UTC +8- China, Philippines, Singapore
UTC +7 to +0
• ~UTC +7- Thailand, Vietnam, Indonesia
• UTC +5:30- India, Sri Lanka
• UTC +5 to +4- Pakistan, Central Asia countries
• UTC +3 to +2- Middle East & Africa
• UTC +1 to +0- Europe
Americas to Last
UTC - 4 to -12
• South & North America (UTC - 3 to - 5): Rio, NYC, Toronto, etc.
• Pacific outliers (last)
• American Samoa (UTC −11)
• Baker & Howland Islands (uninhabited) (UTC -12) - last on Earth