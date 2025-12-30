LIVE TV
Which country Celebrates New Year Even Before India On 31st December? Check Complete List of Countries

 

Several Pacific nations, led by Kiribati’s Kiritimati Island, welcome the New Year 2026 before India due to advanced time zones, while the Americas celebrate last.

Published By: Published: December 30, 2025 12:58:08 IST
New Year 2026
1/5

New Year 2026

Kiritimati (Christmas Island), Kiribati
• Places within the UTC +14 time zone
• The first area in the world to celebrate the New Year
• Very isolated Pacific island festival

New Year 2026
2/5

New Year 2026

UTC +13 to +12.75
• UTC +12:45 Chatham Islands, New Zealand
• UTC +13- New Zealand (main islands)
• UTC +13- Tonga & Samoa
• UTC +12- Fiji & parts of Russia

New Year 2026
3/5

New Year 2026

UTC +11 to +8
• UTC +11- Australia of the east coast
• UTC +9- Japan, South Korea
• UTC +8- China, Philippines, Singapore

New Year 2026
4/5

New Year 2026

UTC +7 to +0
• ~UTC +7- Thailand, Vietnam, Indonesia
• UTC +5:30- India, Sri Lanka
• UTC +5 to +4- Pakistan, Central Asia countries
• UTC +3 to +2- Middle East & Africa
• UTC +1 to +0- Europe

Americas to Last
5/5

Americas to Last

UTC - 4 to -12
• South & North America (UTC - 3 to - 5): Rio, NYC, Toronto, etc.
• Pacific outliers (last)
• American Samoa (UTC −11)
• Baker & Howland Islands (uninhabited) (UTC -12) - last on Earth

