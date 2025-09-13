Which Country Has Most Neighbours? Here’s The Answer
Borders are not just lines on a map, they shape trade, culture, and geopolitics. Countries with the most land neighbors often play pivotal roles in regional and global affairs.
From Russia’s vast frontiers to Germany’s central European connections, these nations highlight how geography influences power, diplomacy, and economics.
Russia
Russia tops the list with 16 neighboring countries, stretching across Europe and Asia.
China
China shares borders with 14 nations, including India and Russia. Its location makes it a central hub for trade, culture, and security in Asia.
Brazil
Brazil leads South America with 10 neighboring nations, shaping trade and ecological policies from the Amazon to the Andes.
Democratic Republic of the Congo
The Democratic Republic of the Congo connects nine African nations, making it central to regional trade and politics despite governance and security challenges.
Germany
Germany shares borders with nine European nations, cementing its role as a key player in trade, diplomacy, and EU integration.