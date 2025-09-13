LIVE TV
Which Country Has Most Neighbours? Here’s The Answer

Borders are not just lines on a map, they shape trade, culture, and geopolitics. Countries with the most land neighbors often play pivotal roles in regional and global affairs.

From Russia’s vast frontiers to Germany’s central European connections, these nations highlight how geography influences power, diplomacy, and economics.

Russia
1/5

Russia

Russia tops the list with 16 neighboring countries, stretching across Europe and Asia.

China
2/5

China

China shares borders with 14 nations, including India and Russia. Its location makes it a central hub for trade, culture, and security in Asia.

Brazil
3/5

Brazil

Brazil leads South America with 10 neighboring nations, shaping trade and ecological policies from the Amazon to the Andes.

Democratic Republic of the Congo
4/5

Democratic Republic of the Congo

The Democratic Republic of the Congo connects nine African nations, making it central to regional trade and politics despite governance and security challenges.

Germany
5/5

Germany

Germany shares borders with nine European nations, cementing its role as a key player in trade, diplomacy, and EU integration.

