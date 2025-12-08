Which Country Has the Longest Mountain Range? In Pics
The world’s longest mountain range is the Andes, which stretches along the entire western edge of South America. The Andes run through seven countries- Argentina, Chile, Peru, Bolivia, Ecuador, Colombia, and Venezuela- covering a distance of nearly 7,000 kilometres. This makes South America the continent with the longest mountain system.
The range includes some of the highest peaks outside Asia, such as Aconcagua, and plays a major role in shaping the region’s climate, biodiversity, and human settlements.
The Andes are also rich in geological activity, with several active volcanoes and frequent seismic movements. Overall, the Andes hold the record as the world’s largest continental mountain range and one of its most significant natural formations.
What Are Mountains?
Mountains rise high above the land around them and usually have steep sides and a pointed or rounded top called a peak. When many mountains stand close together, they form a mountain range.
Famous Mountain Nicknames
The Himalayas are known as the “Abode of Snow,” the Urals in Russia are called the “Stone Belt,” and Mount Everest’s Tibetan name, Chomolungma, means “Goddess Mother of the World.”
Oldest and Youngest Mountain Ranges
The Appalachian Mountains in North America are among the oldest, formed over 480 million years ago. The Himalayas are much younger, rising only 25–30 million years ago.
The World’s Longest Continental Mountain Range
The Andes Mountains in South America form the longest mountain range on land. They run for about 7,000 km (4,300 miles) along the western side of the continent.
Countries Covered by the Andes
The Andes stretch across seven countries: Venezuela, Colombia, Ecuador, Peru, Bolivia, Chile, and Argentina.
Highest Peak in the Andes
Mount Aconcagua in Argentina is the highest peak in the Andes and the tallest mountain outside Asia.
Unique Facts About the Andes
• Lake Titicaca is the world’s highest navigable lake.
• Ojos del Salado is the highest active volcano on Earth.
• Mount Chimborazo’s peak is the farthest point from Earth’s centre.
• The Amazon River starts in the Peruvian Andes.
• The region is home to over 3,800 potato varieties.
Rich Biodiversity and Resources
The Andes host llamas, spectacled bears, Andean condors, and the Quina tree, which produces quinine. The mountains also hold major deposits of copper, gold, and silver.
The Second-Longest Mountain Range
Africa’s Southern Great Escarpment, stretching about 5,000 km, is the second-longest range. Its famous Drakensberg section runs through South Africa and Lesotho.
Other High-Mountain Countries & the Seven Summits
Bhutan (98.8% mountainous), Tajikistan, and Kyrgyzstan have some of the world’s highest mountain coverage. The seven tallest mountains across the seven continents include Everest (Asia), Aconcagua (South America), and Denali (North America).