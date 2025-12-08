Which Country Has the Longest Mountain Range? In Pics

The world’s longest mountain range is the Andes, which stretches along the entire western edge of South America. The Andes run through seven countries- Argentina, Chile, Peru, Bolivia, Ecuador, Colombia, and Venezuela- covering a distance of nearly 7,000 kilometres. This makes South America the continent with the longest mountain system.

The range includes some of the highest peaks outside Asia, such as Aconcagua, and plays a major role in shaping the region’s climate, biodiversity, and human settlements.

The Andes are also rich in geological activity, with several active volcanoes and frequent seismic movements. Overall, the Andes hold the record as the world’s largest continental mountain range and one of its most significant natural formations.